SAIC Showcases Electric Maxus EV80 Van Lineup

China’s largest vehicle manufacturer – SAIC – presents at the 2018 IAA its first all-electric model in Europe, the Maxus EV80, which entered the first few countries in Europe about a year ago. In 2019, sales will be expanded throughout Europe in partnership with LeasePlan.

The Maxus EV80 distinguishes itself from other European EV vans through its higher capacity battery pack – 56 kWh for some 200 km (124 miles) of real-world range. The price starts at €47,500 plus VAT.

Customers can order the Maxus EV80 in one of four versions: chassis-cab, standard panel van, high panel van, and wheelchair-accessible format. Two versions were available for test drives at the IAA.

SAIC Maxus EV80 spec:

Press blast:

SAIC Showcases Pure Electric Maxus Ev80 LCV Range At IAA Show And Reveals Significant New Partnership With LeasePlan

Four variants of 100% electric EV80 with new styling on display

Major new strategic partnership in Europe with LeasePlan announced

Only pure electric van in its class on European roads, and available in unlimited quantities

Full brand launch on schedule for 2019

19 September 2018 – Maxus is presenting a range of zero emission EV80 battery electric vans at the 67th IAA Commercial Vehicles show, which starts today in Hannover. The light commercial vehicle manufacturer, a subsidiary of China’s largest vehicle manufacturer SAIC Motor, is also announcing LeasePlan as its exclusive partner in Europe, as it prepares for its full brand launch in 2019.

Under the new agreement with SAIC Maxus, LeasePlan will offer operational leasing solutions for the fully-electric EV80 large panel van to business customers across continental Europe. Maxus is continuing to establish partnerships with large businesses looking to reduce their fleet emissions and vehicle operating costs.

The Maxus EV80 van is the only fully electric van in its class on European roads. In addition, unlike other suppliers of all-electric commercial vehicles of this size, Maxus is able to fulfil any size of order for European fleets, thanks to the company’s extensive production capacity in China. The technology of the EV80 is well proven, with electric Maxus commercial vehicles having been produced for Asian markets for several years.

Speaking at the show, Pieter Gabriëls, Managing Director of SAIC Mobility Europe, said: ‘This IAA in Hannover is the next milestone for Maxus, as it is our first major international show in Europe. We will showcase the true versatility and capabilities of the EV80 platform, as well as its eco-credentials, ahead of the full launch of the Maxus brand next year.

‘Securing this new agreement with LeasePlan, a world leader in fleet management, underlines the demand for the EV80, as well as the robust business plan for Europe which we are now putting in place.’

Restyled Maxus EV80 showcased at IAA with four variants

Four variants of the new range of zero-emissions EV80 battery electric vehicles are on display on Stand C79 in Hall 13, and two Maxus EV80 vans are available for visitors to test drive. Featuring newly-enhanced styling for the exterior and interior, the new EV80s are displayed in chassis-cab, standard panel van, high panel van, and wheelchair-accessible formats, highlighting the practicality and extensive versatility demanded by fleet operators.

The standard panel van features a cargo area length of 3,300 mm, width of 1,770 mm and height of 1,710 mm (1,920 mm height with the high-roof variant), resulting in a total volume of 10.2 m3 (11.5 m3 for the high-roof variant), accessible through wide-opening rear and side doors. The maximum payload capacity is 950 kg (915 kg for the high-roof model). The chassis cab model can be built up to the exact specifications of the customer.

World-first people mover and wheelchair accessible electric vehicle

AMF-Bruns, the European market leader in accessible vehicle conversions is collaborating with SAIC Mobility Europe to market the Maxus EV80 throughout Europe as a fully-electric accessible passenger vehicle, also with wheelchair access.

The standard EV80 model can be configured as a passenger bus, transporting eight people plus the driver. The wheelchair-accessible EV80 is additionally equipped with a bespoke lift system and can accommodate four wheelchairs, or a single wheelchair with up to seven other passengers.

The AMF-Bruns conversion with an aluminium SmartFloor system, SmartSeatTM specialist single seats, linear lift and fixed step satisfies current European safety guidelines. With a motor rating of 56 kW, the Maxus EV80 is currently the only electric transporter available in its class with such a performance rating.

The vehicle is available for purchase or can be operated in a long-term rental arrangement with full-service guarantee for the period of operation, including insurance, damage management, maintenance and servicing. The Maxus EV80 with AMF-Bruns conversion is exclusively available through MOGEoK GmbH.

Exclusive LeasePlan partnership to accelerate deliveries of Maxus EV80 to Europe

Ahead of the IAA show a Memorandum of Understanding was agreed with LeasePlan, who will be the exclusive leasing solutions partner for MAXUS in continental Europe. Maxus is pioneering a direct business model and LeasePlan has the traditional and digital sales capabilities to support this approach.

The preferred supplier agreement will see LeasePlan provide configuration and customisation, finance, insurance, fleet management, RMT and remarketing. This white-label leasing solution from LeasePlan, supported by broader aftersales services, will enable the Maxus brand to grow quickly in the European market.

LeasePlan customers opting for a Maxus EV80 will also receive support with charging infrastructure, fitments and customization, in addition to access to a network of 75,000 charging points in Europe. This benefit is delivered through LeasePlan’s partnership with Allego, an innovative and independent company that manages user-friendly and future-proof charge points for electric vehicles throughout Europe.

Commenting on the new agreement with Maxus, LeasePlan Chief Executive Officer Mr. Tex Gunning said: ‘Today, there are hardly any LCVs on the market that can meet the increasing demand for last-mile delivery in a sustainable way. Our new partnership with SAIC will enable us to serve the growing need for zero emission LCVs – and at a competitive total cost of ownership compared to ICE vans. Making the transition to an electric fleet is one of the easiest ways for businesses to lower their emissions and to help tackle climate change. LeasePlan is fully committed to making it as easy as possible for all our customers to start electric.’

Partnerships delivering for European businesses

Ahead of its full Europe-wide launch in 2019, Maxus is establishing strategic partnerships with organizations that have the capabilities to support its direct distribution model and provide a variety of core services for customers throughout continental Europe

With excellent range, zero emissions and a short charging time, the new Maxus EV80 is already proving to be an ideal solution for many businesses operating in European cities, who are looking to cut their carbon footprint to meet increasingly strict emissions regulations.

In Germany, rental company Hertz recently announced that it has Maxus EV80 vans available at IKEA furniture stores in Frankfurt am Main, Kamen and Wallua, with the fleet set to expand to other locations.

In the Netherlands, Post NL has taken steps to future-proof itself by taking delivery of its first EV80, to help deliver parcels in the city of The Hague. In Slovenia, the Posta Slovenije delivery service is now capable of making many stops in city centres while producing zero tailpipe emissions, thanks to its fleet of EV80 vans.

Maxus to spearhead arrival of SAIC Motor in Europe

SAIC Mobility Europe is responsible for introducing a range of brands, products and services into Europe, backed by SAIC Motor, the world’s seventh-largest auto company and China’s largest vehicle manufacturer. With the introduction of the Maxus light commercial vehicle brand, SAIC Mobility Europe starts its European activities.

The fleet division is making the Maxus EV80 available to more than 200 major fleet operators in Europe. Initial deliveries were made to customers in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Slovenia with developments in Belgium, Italy, France and Spain due to be confirmed shortly as Maxus accelerates its Europe-wide growth plans.

Pieter Gabriëls said: ‘Maxus is a global LCV brand already active on several other continents, but not yet in Europe until 2017. Now it’s our turn – we have established a head office in Europe and will gradually be increasing our presence ahead of the major brand launch of Maxus and MG next year. With a compelling range of zero-emission models, the future is looking very promising for the Maxus brand, which will spearhead the arrival of the SAIC group in Europe.’

The MG passenger car brand is on track to begin an exciting new chapter when it is re-launched in Europe in 2019 by SAIC Mobility Europe. The global debut of the MG E-motion electric concept car at the Auto Shanghai motor show in April 2017 epitomised the strategy of the resurgent MG brand. The launch of a new model family in Europe will target younger consumers in both its design approach and the implementation of advanced new energy and connectivity technologies.

Exceptional range capabilities and high specification

The Maxus EV80 is driven by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that delivers maximum output of 100kW and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. All model variants are equipped with the same plug-in powertrain and high-capacity LifePo4 Lithium-ion battery that give the vehicle a range of up to 200 km (depending on configuration).

Charging time is just two hours while using a DC charger. As a unique feature in this class, the vehicle is equipped to enable both AC and DC charging capability as standard, for optimal flexibility. Standard AC charging takes seven hours, in-line with the industry standard for plug-in vehicles.

The new EV80 models all offer highly competitive levels of standard specification, with the range of driver aids and comfort features including air conditioning, electric windows, parking sensors (on van variants) and heated and electrically adjustable side mirrors. Additional safety features fitted as standard include ABS, brake assist system (BAS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), hill hold assist, an electronic parking brake, LED daytime running lights and driver and passenger airbags. A 10-inch infotainment screen is an optional extra, which includes the latest Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity applications.

The total cost of ownership of EV80 variants in most European markets will be within 5% of their diesel-powered competitors over the lifetime of the vehicles. The total ownership costs could even be lower in some countries where local subsidies are more favourable. Prices in Europe will start from €47.500 (excluding VAT).

Pieter Gabriëls added: ‘With up to 200km real-world range, zero exhaust emissions and short charging time, the Maxus EV80 vehicles we are displaying at IAA provide an ideal solution for businesses with typical usage cycles and predominantly covering urban routes. As we ramp up deliveries and fully launch the brand across Europe in 2019 we are analysing real-world performance data to demonstrate how businesses can successfully integrate fully electric large vans into their fleets.’

Maxus offers a three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, and a battery warranty of five years or 100,000 km, whichever comes first.