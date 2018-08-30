Rolls-Royce Says No To Hybrids, Yes To Electric

40 M BY MARK KANE

Rolls-Royce will go electric in the next decade

Rolls-Royce is currently busy with the market launch of its all-new product and first SUV – Cullinan. If the famous luxury brand is willing to introduce an SUV, then maybe it will be willing to introdan uce electric model as well?

Torsten Müller-Otvös, Rolls-Royce CEO said that’s the case for the next decade. Rolls-Royce will have an electric car, while hybrids, on the other hand, will be omitted

“There is an electric future for Rolls-Royce. We have not made our plan about what comes first, and what comes when, but we know that we will go full electric. We will not do hybrids or whatever. Our proposition is full electric. It will come in the next decade, step by step by step.”

According to the interview, Rolls-Royce intends to make use of BMW Group’s tech and simply adopt it. Range, performance and cost will be sufficient for the purpose.

We assume that such large and heavy cars would need at least 200 kWh battery.

“And the BMW Group is more than happy to help. Otherwise we would not be capable to get our brand electrified. If we would need to do that on our own, completely alone, that’s quite a task.”

Four years ago, after teasing a concept prototype of electric Rolls-Royce, Torsten Müller-Otvös said to not expect electric limousine anytime soon, but as you can see, things change.

Source: Bloomberg