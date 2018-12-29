Roborace Tests Top Speed Of Autonomous Electric Race Car: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

Robocar does quite well on the straights…

Roborace is the Formula E’s sister series, the world’s first competition for self-driving cars. Recently, the development team took one of the prototypes for a top speed test.

As it turns out, the Robocar was able to achieve 299.60 km/h (187.41 miles). Not bad, but also not that high for a racing car without a driver (less drag and weight to speed up on the straight), but overall it needs to start at some point. Moreover, the most important part of the Robocar will be the ability to drive itself.