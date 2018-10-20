Robert Downey Jr. Geeks Out On First Drive Of Audi e-Tron GT

3 H BY JOHN NEFF

He also reunites with the original Audi R8 e-Tron he drove in the first Iron Man movie.

It’s been 11 years since Robert Downey Jr., a.k.a. Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sat in the seat of the original R8 e-tron However, the German automaker recently reunited Marvel’s titular superhero with his former daily driver in New York City for a special occasion. The reason: to learn about and drive the latest e-tron model to come from Audi: the e-tron GT.

Tony Stark, Downey Jr., drove a number of exotic autos on screen. Moreover, many were Audis thanks to the brand’s marketing partnership with the franchise. None, however, fit Stark’s character as well as that original all-electric R8.

Today, however, Audi is preparing for the launch of its second production e-tron model. Welcome the e-tron GT that recently debuted at the L.A. Auto Show. In this video, Downey Jr. visits Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte in the Big Apple and gets the low down on e-tron GT. The actor seems genuinely excited about the car; this doesn’t seem to be a normal marketing obligation for him, even though it’s meant to promote the trailer release for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Avengers: Endgame film.

The film ends with Downey Jr. and Lichte driving away in the e-tron GT, something we don’t think the automaker would let anyone do unless they had the clout of an actor like RDJ. Who knows, maybe we’ll see the e-tron GT co-star in Avengers: Endgame with him.

Stay tuned as it seems clear there may be more to come here.

Video Description via Audi USA on YouTube:

Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte and Robert Downey Jr. discuss the design elements of the Audi e-tron GT concept, which will make its film debut in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, set to be released in theaters April 26, 2019.