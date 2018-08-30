Rivian R1T: InsideEVs’ Exclusive Live Video Reveal

45 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Get a firsthand look at the recent Rivian R1T unveiling event via InsideEVs’ Tom Moloughney.

As we recently shared, we were in attendance at a Rivian R1T pre-launch event in Plymouth, MI, but taking video or photos was prohibited. Fortunately, Tom was able to attend the official reveal in L.A. on Monday evening. It was too difficult to broadcast live footage from the event, and even getting decent video and pictures was a bit of a challenge for some. However, Tom was able to record the entire ceremony, including CEO RJ Scaringe’s opening remarks and the first presentation of the truck in the flesh.

Needless to say, we’re very excited about the potential for Rivian to be a driving force in the future of electric vehicles. Everything we’ve learned so far points to the fact that the automaker has gone about the entire process in a very painstaking and respectable manner. Since a few of us live near the Plymouth location — and Normal, IL is not too far away — we hope to establish a working relationship with Rivian so that we can continue to cover progress.

Tom was fortunate to spend some time with RJ at the event, so we may have more details to share in the coming days. Moreover, we’re confident that once everything slows down after the show, we’ll be able to get some more talk time with RJ and perhaps some of the other execs in order to get all of our questions answered. Until then, enjoy the video.

Video Description via Eric Loveday on YouTube:

Rivian R1T Debut In LA

Rivian R1T electric truck debuts live in LA.