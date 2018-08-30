Rivian R1T Electric Truck Gets The Nyland Analysis

43 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

An EV expert gives his detailed take.

The Rivian R1T all-electric pickup truck reveal has gotten a lot of people talking. One of those folks is electric vehicle YouTuber Bjorn Nyland. The Asian-Norwegian Tesla Model X owner has driven just about every EV on the market and has a seasoned ability to size up a new battery-powered offering. In the video above he does just that, crunching the available numbers and exploring many of the truck’s lesser-known features.

A number of these features help target the R1T’s active-lifestyle market. Nyland reminds us that across from the trio of electric outlets located in the wall of the truck’s bed is a built-in air compressor. That could help get owners out of an off-road jam. And speaking of getting out of jams, Nyland points out a full-size spare tire hides beneath the floor of the bed.

Besides making videos for YouTube, Nyland also does uses his vehicle for deliveries of various objects around Norway, and so towing ability is important to him. While he says his Tesla is rated to pull 2250 kg (5,000 pounds), this new truck can do more than double that at 5,000 kg (11,000 lbs). He is impressed!

Moving to the interior, he points to one interesting element in the cabin that may have escaped your eye. The air vents, while relatively visible, lack traditional manual controls and may operate similarly to those in the Tesla Model 3. Also Model 3-like are the controls mounted on the steering wheel.

Of course, Nyland also gets into the numbers, exploring how realistic they might be. After all, this is a prototype vehicle still a couple years away from being tucked into an owner’s garage and some of the published figures has produced some head-scratching. Refuting some concerns he’s seen raised, he says the range figures seem reasonable.

While 400 miles is a lot for an electric vehicle today, he believes the largest 180-kWh battery option, even accounting for a 10 percent reduction for energy management purposes, can make the claimed distance. He cites the energy consumption numbers, roughly 250 Wh/km (403 Wh/mi), are significantly higher than his sleeker Model X, making 400 miles achievable.

While mostly positive about the entire package, he does see a few things which could be problematic. Want to know what they are? Click the play button to find out. Enjoy!

Source: YouTube