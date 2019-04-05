Rivian Files For Trademarks On Several New Vehicle Variants

35 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Rivian won’t stop with just a few all-electric models.

The all-electric Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV have already been unveiled and will be the first to head into production. However, we’ve shared that the automaker has big plans for the future. CEO RJ Scaringe mentioned a rally car that’s in the works. We previously shared a spy shot of an early model of that concept. Now, trademark applications point to a long list of other future variants.

According to information obtained by Teslarati, Rivian has submitted official trademark applications, which are now waiting for approval. The story explains that the automaker’s “1S” and “1T” monikers mentioned above were in the mix of submissions. In addition, Rivian applied for 1A, 2A, 1C, 2C, 2R, and 2T.

Clearly, the 2T could be a second electric pickup truck. If Rivian is listening to fans, it would fantastic if the plan for that product involves a longer bed. The brand’s first truck is less of a vehicle for working and more of one for adventure. This is not to say that it’s not highly capable and versatile. However, it’s quite luxurious and doesn’t offer a full-size box.

As far as the other names go, it’s hard to know for sure what Rivian’s plans are. Of course, we can always make some guesses. Teslarati believes the “C” could stand for crossover. While this could certainly be true, SUV and crossover have become somewhat synonymous in today’s vehicle market. Could it be a compact car?

How about the “A” and the “R.” We could offer a few potential uses. Our best guess on the “R” is the rally car that Rivian has already spoken of. As for the “A,” we’ll leave that up to you.

Let us know your guesses in the comment section below.

Source: Teslarati