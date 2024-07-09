During Porsche's annual general meeting in 2023, CEO Oliver Blume confirmed that the company plans an all-electric SUV—codenamed K1—positioned above the upcoming Cayenne Electric.

The flagship 7-seat model will be based on the platform SSP Sport developed by Porsche, based on the parent company Volkswagen Group's Scalable Systems Platform.

"We also plan to expand our product portfolio upwards—with a new all-electric SUV, with a performance-focused character, above the Cayenne ... This is a new car concept—with a characteristic Porsche flyline, impressive performance, automated driving functions and a new interior experience." Oliver Blume, Porsche and Volkswagen Group CEO

What Will It Look Like And When Will It Arrive?

Porsche plans to unveil the EV flagship in 2027 as a seven-seat raised coupe with a profile that's part sedan, part crossover. According to reports, the vehicle will be unlike any previous Porsche production car, stretching more than 197 inches long.

Porsche suggests that this long-wheelbase sedan/crossover should be well received by buyers in the U.S. and China. "We are thereby underlining and strengthening our sporty luxury positioning. We are observing growing profit pools in this segment, in particular in China and the U.S.," stated Porsche CEO Oliver Blume during the annual meeting. Regarding China, Porsche's deputy chairman, Lutz Metschke, said the K1 was "the perfect match for the Chinese market," where buyers prefer long-wheelbase models.

What Will Power It And What Other Features Will It Have?

The Porsche K1 is expected to offer the latest in synchronous electric motor, high-performance battery and rapid-charging technology.

It will reportedly include four-wheel steering offering up to 5 degrees of turning angle for the rear wheels to improve maneuverability at low speeds and agility at higher speeds. This feature will work with an electronic differential, enabling torque vectoring between each rear wheel.

There's no word on power output, but since it's a Porsche, we figure at least one version will make a lot of horsepower and torque.

What Should We Expect On The Inside?

The interior will offer a completely new experience focusing on space, thanks to the SSP Sport platform's low cabin floor. This is enabled by the slim battery pack and sunken rear footwells, similar to those of the Taycan.

It will seat up to 7 people, at least in some trims. Versions with less seating but more cargo space may be offered.

How Much Will It Cost?

Factor in its size and super luxury credentials, and the price will easily top $190,000, which is what Porsche's most expensive SUV—the Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT—currently costs.

Porsche's electric flagship SUV will be made at the company's plant in Leipzig, Germany, where the Macan EV is currently in production.