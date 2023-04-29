I took delivery of a Rivian R1S last week and recorded the entire handover process with my Rivian delivery specialist. Rivian offers home delivery for customers that don't live close to one of its delivery centers and I chose that option because the closest delivery center is in Brooklyn, New York, which isn't a very convenient location for me to visit.

I also had another incentive to take the home delivery option, and that's so I could record the delivery process, and show others exactly how it's done. I did this when I took delivery of my Rivian R1T last year, but I sold that vehicle to make room for the R1S, which is a better fit for my needs.

My Rivian has been replaced by an R1S in the same color combination

My delivery specialist, Anthony, did a great job explaining all of the features of the R1S, as well as offering a descriptive overview of the settings in the infotainment system. We started out up front with the frunk and worked our way around the vehicle before jumping inside to explore the vehicle settings.

It's a long video - nearly an hour and a half, so we've included these chapters so you can jump to the sections that you're interested in.

Chapters:

00:00 Intro

02:30 The R1T arrives

05:00 Unloading the R1S and signing the documents

06:46 Anthony begins by explaining the frunk

10:03 The second and third-row seating

13:49 The rear hatch, air compressor, and cargo area

25:57 The charge port

33:16 The LED flashlight fiasco

37:41 The infotainment system overview begins

42:06 The climate control system

45:28 The navigation system

51:30 The sound system

52:39 Drive modes

58:46 Suspension ride height

1:00:28 Car wash mode

1:03:01 Gear guard

1:04:22 Settings 1:06:46 Camera

1:08:06 The center console, the digital owner's guide, and the camp mode

1:09:50 The two 120-volt outlets

1:11:09 The energy screen and charging settings

1:15:11 The driver's display options

1:16:08 Rivian's Driver + driver assist system

1:18:12 The Rivian camp speaker

1:19:20 Storage compartments, center storage console, and phone charging pad

1:21:08 The wrapup

1:23:38 Outro

Anthony was great, but the delivery wasn't perfect. That's because when we got to the part where he was going to show me the LED flashlight that's stored in the driver's door, we realized that Rivian forgot to include it. However, that was rectified rather quickly, as another Rivian associate came to my house a few hours after Anthony left to hand-deliver me the missing flashlight.

I'm guessing the speed at which the flashlight was delivered was probably aided by the fact that I am who I am, but there's really no way to actually confirm or deny that. It is what it is.

So check out the video and let me know if we missed anything and if you have any lingering questions.