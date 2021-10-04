If this Audi Q4 e-tron first drive video got your attention, you should probably check out the related article and video first. Our own Kyle Conner just drove the Euro-spec Q4 e-tron in Italy on one of the most beautiful drives we've seen. However, first, he put together an in-depth tour of the luxury electric crossover for our InsideEVs US YouTube channel.

Conner published the first drive review on his Out of Spec Reviews channel, and both videos are well worth your time. If you follow Kyle, you may know that he's a big Volkswagen ID.4 fan. He says the electric SUV has a ton of character, and he's even convinced some friends and family to buy one.

If you like the ID.4, there's a good chance you'll also like the Q4 e-tron. The two share a platform and a powertrain, though they're different in many, less obvious ways. Kyle takes the new Q4 e-tron on the highways, through canyons, and into the city to provide us with his take on its overall driving dynamics.

It's important to note, the current Audi e-tron is not the same as the Q4 e-tron. The Q4 is smaller and less expensive, starting at just $43,900. That's only a small bump up from the ID.4's base MSRP of $39,995. For comparison, the e-tron that's been available in the States for some time now will set you back at least $65,900.

Considering the price of the Q4 e-tron, especially when compared to rivals like the Tesla Model Y ($53,990) and Ford Mustang Mach-E ($42,895), it definitely deserves our attention. We look forward to checking out and driving the US-spec version soon.

Kyle drives the Q4 e-tron 50 trim with all-wheel drive, a 77 kWh battery pack (usable), and about 300 horsepower. It has plenty of passenger space, it's comfortable inside, and there's generous cargo capacity. It also has new software that seems to work quite well. Kyle also talks briefly about the crossover's charging curve, regenerative braking system, and various features.

The review also sheds some light on the main differences between the Q4 e-tron and the ID.4. In addition, Kyle talks about how the Euro-spec Q4 differs from the one that will be making its way to the States.

When it comes to driving, it's clear that the Q4 e-tron isn't a performance model like the Model Y or Mustang Mach-E, but it rides smoothly and it can hold its own quite well. The overall balance should satisfy most drivers, and it responds well when you push it, but it's not overly athletic. As a daily driver and/or a family-friendly crossover, the Q4 e-tron impresses.

In the end, the Q4 e-tron feels more grown-up than the ID.4. It has excellent infotainment features, a better sound system, and, obviously, a higher level of luxury. That said, Kyle says the ID.4 simply has more character, and, to him, the Q4 e-tron "feels like it’s trying to be serious." Check out the full video for a better idea of exactly what this means. When you're done, leave us a comment below.