Audi recently announced pricing for the Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback in the United States, and the former starts at $43,900, which becomes $37,495 after the federal tax credit.

It means that the base Audi Q4 40 e-tron RWD model is about four grand more expensive than the corresponding VW ID.4 model. Obviously, the question on everyone’s lips is whether or not upgrading to the Q4 e-tron makes sense, given that both electric SUVs share VW Group’s MEB platform.

Our own Kyle Conner recently had the opportunity to get up close and personal with the Euro-spec Audi Q4 e-tron in the south of France, and he was pretty impressed.

Mind you, while the video takes us on a full tour of the EV’s exterior and interior, also checking out some of its most important features in the process, it doesn’t feature driving impressions. Don’t worry, a full review is coming soon on Kyle’s Out of Spec Reviews channel.

Gallery: Audi Q4 E-Tron Shows What A More Luxurious VW ID.4 Would Be

37 Photos

Now, the first impression pretty much anyone gets upon seeing the Q4 e-tron in the metal is how much better it looks compared to the ID.4. Audi really nailed it with the design, and the Q4 e-tron definitely looks more premium and desirable than its Volkswagen-badged sibling.

As Kyle points out, the car in the video is in S-line trim and that gives it an extra edge in terms of styling. Still, a closer look at this particular Q4 50 e-tron quattro reveals drum brakes on the rear axle, a rather weird detail for people who are used to ICE Audis.

Well, given that the car has strong regenerative braking and the fact that drum brakes produce zero brake dust and last longer than disc brakes, Audi’s choice is not that unusual. Another striking exterior detail is the individual Matrix LED light system that offers four individually adjustable light signatures.

The interior is definitely worthy of the Audi badge, with Kyle noting it looks great thanks to the cool dashboard layout, comfortable and supportive seats, striking ambient lighting system, and quality materials. It has tons of space too, including in the rear seat. One thing that’s not to his liking is the steering wheel with its flat top and bottom; it’s not that pleasant to use during performance driving or even around town.

There's a lot more information in the video above so make sure you watch it if the Q4 e-tron is on your EV buying short list.