The all-new BMW iX3 was just test driven by Autogefühl and according to Thomas Majchrzak - who tested some 2,000 cars - it's one of the best new models of 2020.

He is totally blown away by how good the iX3, despite it being an electric version of the conventional X3, already available on the market for quite some time.

The in-depth review takes us through the exterior, interior and driving experience, on which we focus the most.

Thomas said that the iX3 has superb handling, it's very agile, like a sports car, really, really amazing. It's the most fun BMW X3 ever made. The acceleration is very strong. Moreover, the iX3 is also comfortable.

Brief tests indicate that the efficiency of iX3 is very high, possibly better than the WLTP rating (460 km - 286 miles of range and energy consumption of 18.5-19.5 kWh/100 km). We will take a look at those numbers in the future.

The driving experience is enhanced by various features, including well done adaptive recuperation, which changes the regenerative braking force depending on the speed and whether there is a slower vehicle ahead.

The artificial drive unit sound, inside the cabin, developed in partnership with composer Hans Zimmer, turns out to be quite nice and might appeal to many drivers.

In general, BMW iX3 will offer everything that a typical BMW X3 customer would expect, but since it's electric, it's simply a better car. The quality seems to be very high, which is also an important sign that cars made in China can be as good as if they would be produced in BMW's European plant.

Overall, the first new all-electric BMW since the original i3 might be a very interesting model in the premium segment to consider.

