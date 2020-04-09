Edmunds just received its long-term Tesla Model Y. In fact, according to its long-term test page for the car, it has only been driven just 135 miles so far. The publication will be updating that page on a regular basis as it puts the all-new Tesla crossover through the paces.

In addition, Edmunds has published its 2020 Model Y written review. You should check out both of those pages when you have time, but for now, there are plenty of details in the video above.

Edmunds reviewer Carlos Lago takes us inside the Model Y and then for a brief ride. He talks about all the basics, such as price, release date, etc. The publication purchased the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Performance version with the Performance Upgrade package, as well as Full Self-Driving capability.

Check out the video for all the details. Also, keep in mind Edmunds will have much more content on the Model Y in the future since multiple drivers will be spending time with it as part of the long-term review process. As more information becomes available, we'll keep you posted.

Video Description via Edmunds on YouTube: