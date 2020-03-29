Tesla doesn't completely redesign its models or officially refresh them. CEO Elon Musk has actually insisted on this even though vehicles like the Model S underwent a facelift and the Model S and Model X are now available as new "Raven" models.

With the said, Tesla's vehicles are changing on an almost constant basis due to over-the-air software updates and periodic hardware upgrades. The Model X came to market in September of 2015 and has changed significantly since its release. While it doesn't look much different, it's a different car in a number of ways.

YouTube Cleanerwatt has become one of our new favorites when it comes to vehicle comparisons since he does a ton of research and makes useful charts to provide the data. We've included the graphics from the video in the gallery below.

Gallery: 2016 Vs 2020 Tesla Model X

22 Photos

Video Description via Cleanerwatt on YouTube: