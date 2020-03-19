According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the Model Y is going to sell incredibly well. This makes sense since the Model 3 is so popular, and the Y is essentially a more practical and versatile Model 3. But, let's not forget the Model X.

The Model Y crossovers that are currently available aren't cheap, and they don't offer three rows. For large families that need lots of passenger and cargo space, the Model X may still be the best all-electric option. If you don't need the space and don't have the room in your budget, why not stick with the Model 3?

YouTube influencer Cleanerwatt dives into all the details related to the Model Y and Model X. Which is really the best? In the end, it all comes down to your priorities. With that said, it's important to do your homework before moving forward. Once you have your priorities established, a comparison like this can really help you make an informed decision.

Check out the video and let us know which Tesla you'd choose. If you're already a Tesla owner, we'd love to know your story. Are you getting a Model Y? Are you trading in another Tesla to make that happen?

Video Description via Cleanerwatt on YouTube: