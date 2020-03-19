The Tesla Model Y should be hugely popular, right? It builds on Tesla's massive success with the Model 3. Moreover, it's a crossover SUV rather than a sedan. In the U.S., SUVs are much more popular than cars. In fact, many automakers are going so far as to phase out sedans in favor of SUVs.

On the flip side, the Tesla Model X is the Silicon Valley automaker's original crossover. It's not selling very well. Sure, it's expensive, but so are competing luxury SUVs. In addition, many people who are likely to be most interested in the Model Y may have already invested in a Model 3. Will they make the switch? Are people going to continue to love the Model 3 and overlook the Model Y? We have many unanswered questions at this point.

Nathan and Andre from The Fast Lane Car engage in a little healthy debate about the Model Y. This gives them the opportunity to discuss the car's pros and cons to help us decide if we think the Tesla crossover is due for incredible success or potential disaster.

Check out the video and then let us know which side you're on. In the future, we can look back and see who was right.

