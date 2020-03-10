Redline Reviews asks, "Will The Model Y Finally Make Tesla Profitable?" What the publication should be saying is it's already confident the Model Y will bring Tesla consistent profit.

However, to understand why this may become the case, we have to look back at Tesla's storied history. It's important to understand why the automaker has not yet been consistently profitable, how the Model 3 impacted the situation, and why the Model Y has the potential to really seal the deal.

It took many years for Tesla to get to the point that it could offer an EV for the masses. It has proven with its Model 3 that it can outsell rivals and lead to profitable quarters. With the said, it's a sedan, and sedans just aren't all the rage in the U.S. these days.

The Model Y is exceedingly similar to the Model 3, except it sits a bit higher, has more interior space, offers three rows, and is classified as a crossover. Americans have proven that they have a thing for crossovers, so the Model Y should sell much better than the Model 3.

Redline Reviews estimates that Tesla could easily double its annual revenue due to Model Y sales. What do you think? Leave us your opinion in the comment section below.

