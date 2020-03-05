Legacy automakers: Beware the Ides of March
Tesla is less than two weeks from the March 15th scheduled first deliveries for the Model Y. Interestingly, Tesla introduced the Model Y a year before on the evening of March 14th, 2019.
We can't help but wonder if Elon chose to launch the Y on March 15th for another reason, and obviously neither can the guys over at the YouTube Channel, Now You Know, as they joke a bit about it in their latest video.
The guys take on the topic of how much impact will the Model Y have on the rest of the crossover category. Does it spell doom for the current segment leaders? Before you say no, remember what the Model S did to the large luxury sedan segment when it first came out? Within a couple of years, it was dominating the segment in the US, crushing the BMW 7-Series, Mercedes S-Class, Audi A8 and every other sedan in the class.
Then the Model 3 came along and it's basically doing the same thing. However, the crossover segment has been growing at an incredible rate and even if the Model Y sells like crazy, it's possible that crossover sales from other brands could still continue to rise, as consumers transition out of sedans and into more crossovers.
So check out the video above and see Zac and Jesse's reasoning for why they believe the Model Y spells bad news for the crossover segment, the Julius Caesar reference in there is a bonus. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.