The global plug-in electric car sales slightly declined in December, although the past month was the third-best ever, which makes us cautiously optimistic.

According to the EV Sales Blog, some over 279,000 plug-in cars were sold in December, 4% less than a year ago.

See more of our sales reports for December 2019 here.

While the last couple of months were challenging due to significant drops in China, the overall result for 2019 is positive: almost 2,210,000 (up 10% year-over-year).

Moreover, the average plug-in market share improved from 2.1% to 2.5% (or 1 in 40 new cars).

Most of the volume comes from all-electric cars (74%!), which also improved its position by 5% year-over-year, while plug-in hybrids (26%) declined.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – December 2019

Models rank

The Tesla Model 3 set new all-time sales records: 53,742 for a single month and over 300,000 for the year (300,885 according to Tesla).

The second-best last year (111,047), with also a personal monthly record of 21,963, is the BAIC EU-Series - the first non-Tesla model to exceed 20,000 in a single month.

Interestingly, the Nissan LEAF (5,414 in December and 69,873 YTD) managed to secure the third step of the podium, ahead of the weak BYD Yuan (1,434 in December and 67,839 YTD). The LEAF sales shrunk in 2019 by 20% though.

Stats:

Manufacturers rank

Tesla comfortably won the manufacturer rank with two records: 63,148 for the month and 367,820 for the year! The overall result is close to 140,000 better than the second best.

BYD does not cope well in recent months, but its results were still higher (229,506) than BAIC, SAIC and BMW (there were three other manufacturers above 100,000).

Top 5 YTD:

Tesla: 63,148 and 367,820 YTD

BYD: 11,099 and 229,506 YTD

BAIC: 36,323 and 160,251 YTD

SAIC: 18,457 and 137,666 YTD

BMW: 15,646 and 128,883 YTD

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM