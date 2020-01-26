Europe is experiencing an unprecedented takeoff of plug-in electric car market (especially all-electric cars), which not only has reached new records in 2019, but is poised to accelerate in 2020 and beyond.

In December, sales amounted to about 77,248 according to the EV Sales Blog, which is a new all-time record. The growth rate of 88% is outstanding as well.

Also, the average market share for the month at 6.1% (4.1% for BEVs) is a superb new record (probably three times above the U.S.).

Most of the sales are all-electric cars:

BEV sales increased by 91% year-over-year (68% of all plug-ins)

PHEVs sales increased by 81% year-over-year (32% of all plug-ins)

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – December 2019

Overall in 2019, some 564,206 plug-in electric cars were sold (a new record, 45% above 2018).

The average market share of 3.6% (2.2% for BEVs alone) is a new record, and a noticeable improvement compared to 2.5% in 2018.

Most popular models

The Tesla Model 3 is an ultimate winner of the month (new all-time monthly record of 22,137, including 12,053 in the Netherlands) and of the year (95,247).

Time will tell whether in 2020, the Model 3 will be able to exceed 100,000.

The Renault ZOE was the second-most popular (47,408) and set also its own new record (compared to about 40,000 in 2018), which is not bad, considering the changeover year to a new generation.

The third one is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (34,597), a sole plug-in hybrid in the top 9. Last year's winner - Nissan LEAF - is fourth (33,155), barely exceeding BMW i3 (32,828).

Volkswagen e-Golf (6th and 28,710) is still selling strong, beating models like the Hyundai Kona Electric (22,667).

One of the things worth noting is a new monthly record of 4,225 for the Audi e-tron, which is available in two battery versions. The e-tron was overall 8th with 18,483.

Top 20 YTD:

Source: EV Sales Blog