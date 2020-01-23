BYD experiences probably its worst period in history as the plug-in electric car sales keep declining at a rate far exceeding the average New Energy Vehicle drop after the subsidies were cut in China.

In December, BYD managed to sell only 10,717 plug-in electric cars, which is 71% less than a year ago. As a consequence, plug-ins account for just 26% of total passenger car sales by the brand.

BYD's sales decline (year-over-year):

July: down 12%

August: down 23%

September: down 48%

October: down 54%

November: down 63%

December: down 71%

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – December 2019

The year 2019 ended with a total of 219,353 plug-in car sales. Because only the second half of the year was bad, the overall decline was just 3%, compared to 2018.

Cumulatively, BYD sold more than 730,000 plug-in electric cars in China.

BYD sales breakdown

PHEVs are going down quicker than BEVs but frankly, both types are struggling:

BEVs: 7,251 (down 65%)



PHEVs: 2,778 (down 83%)

Models