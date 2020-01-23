BYD continues to struggle in its home market as plug-in electric car sales decreased every month since July.
BYD experiences probably its worst period in history as the plug-in electric car sales keep declining at a rate far exceeding the average New Energy Vehicle drop after the subsidies were cut in China.
In December, BYD managed to sell only 10,717 plug-in electric cars, which is 71% less than a year ago. As a consequence, plug-ins account for just 26% of total passenger car sales by the brand.
BYD's sales decline (year-over-year):
- July: down 12%
- August: down 23%
- September: down 48%
- October: down 54%
- November: down 63%
- December: down 71%
BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – December 2019
The year 2019 ended with a total of 219,353 plug-in car sales. Because only the second half of the year was bad, the overall decline was just 3%, compared to 2018.
Cumulatively, BYD sold more than 730,000 plug-in electric cars in China.
BYD sales breakdown
PHEVs are going down quicker than BEVs but frankly, both types are struggling:
- BEVs: 7,251 (down 65%)
- PHEVs: 2,778 (down 83%)
Models
- Yuan BEV – 1,434 (61,900 YTD)
- Tang PHEV – 1,028 (34,014 YTD)
- e5 – 589 (29,311 YTD)
- Qin BEV – 2,515 (19,159 YTD)
- Qin PHEV – 426 (16,930 YTD)
- Song PHEV – 1,117 (16,067 YTD)
- e1 - 360 (7,470 YTD)
- Song BEV – 665 (7,462 YTD)
- e2 - 1,566 (7,319 YTD)
- e3 - 688 (1,649 YTD)
- Tang BEV - 122 (6,931 YTD)
- S2 - 0 (5,984 YTD)
- Song MAX PHEV - 207 (5,157 YTD)