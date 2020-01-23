BYD continues to struggle in its home market as plug-in electric car sales decreased every month since July.

BYD experiences probably its worst period in history as the plug-in electric car sales keep declining at a rate far exceeding the average New Energy Vehicle drop after the subsidies were cut in China.

In December, BYD managed to sell only 10,717 plug-in electric cars, which is 71% less than a year ago. As a consequence, plug-ins account for just 26% of total passenger car sales by the brand.

BYD's sales decline (year-over-year):

  • July: down 12%
  • August: down 23%
  • September: down 48%
  • October: down 54%
  • November: down 63%
  • December: down 71%

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – December 2019

external_image

The year 2019 ended with a total of 219,353 plug-in car sales. Because only the second half of the year was bad, the overall decline was just 3%, compared to 2018.

Cumulatively, BYD sold more than 730,000 plug-in electric cars in China.

BYD sales breakdown

PHEVs are going down quicker than BEVs but frankly, both types are struggling:

  • BEVs: 7,251 (down 65%)
  • PHEVs: 2,778 (down 83%)
external_image

Models

  • Yuan BEV – 1,434 (61,900 YTD)
  • Tang PHEV – 1,028 (34,014 YTD)
  • e5 – 589 (29,311 YTD)
  • Qin BEV – 2,515 (19,159 YTD)
  • Qin PHEV – 426 (16,930 YTD)
  • Song PHEV – 1,117 (16,067 YTD)
  • e1 - 360 (7,470 YTD)
  • Song BEV – 665 (7,462 YTD)
  • e2 - 1,566 (7,319 YTD)
  • e3 - 688 (1,649 YTD)
  •  Tang BEV - 122 (6,931 YTD)
  • S2 - 0 (5,984 YTD)
  • Song MAX PHEV - 207 (5,157 YTD)