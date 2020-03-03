It seems many people are going to take ownership of a Tesla Model Y in the coming days. However, we have no way of knowing how many folks have put in a reservation for the crossover.

In addition, Tesla, as usual, hasn't made much information public. With that said, it's just crazy to see many people placing pre-orders and planning to follow through on taking ownership while being mostly in the dark.

Are you a Tesla Model Y reservation-holder? If so, are you concerned that Tesla hasn't revealed much information about the crossover? If you haven't reserved a Model Y, are you waiting for more details, or are you simply completely turned off by this car?

At any rate, check out Andy Slye's video for lots of details. In addition, he's taken the time to supply us with an extensive written review, which many folks may appreciate.

Tesla Model Y: Ultimate Guide to 2020's Most Hyped Car!

Complete guide to the Tesla Model Y: Tesla's latest vehicle in 2020.

If you want a Model Y in 2020 you have to choose from the Dual Motor All Wheel Drive options which is either the Performance or Long Range because the Standard Range won’t be produced until 2021. I will go ahead and assume the Performance will not get as good of a range as the Long Range so if you are considering buying a Model Y I would highly recommend getting the Long Range instead of the Performance. If you choose a Performance model you can get the optional Performance upgrade package which includes 21” Überturbine wheels, increased top speed, lowered suspension, and aluminum alloy pedals, but by doing that the estimated range drops to 280 miles.

When it comes to color options, the base color white is included at no cost but if you want a different color: black, blue, midnight silver, or red you’ll pay anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 depending on your choice. The Full Self Driving software option costs $7,000 at time of order and gives you some more features such as automatic driving from highway on-ramp to off-ramp including interchanges and overtaking slower cars, automatic lane changes while driving on the highway, Autopark, and Summon. This is not set in stone because it has been delayed before, but of course, if you have the Full Self Driving option your car will drive itself in the future when Tesla finalizes and releases the update and when it is legal to do so which may be a long time from now.

What I’ve seen so far, people who have ordered the Performance with black interior, five seat option, and full self driving seem to be among the first to get their emails to schedule delivery this month. It's also based on first come first serve so the people who ordered on Day 1 should be ahead in line, and Tesla may also do what they did for the Model 3 deliveries and deliver the west coast orders first before the midwest and east coast but that's still up in the air. If you’re wondering about my configuration, I placed an order on day 1 for a white Long Range All-Wheel Drive with 19’’ Wheels, Black Interior, Five Seat option with basic Autopilot.

Some of the Model Y's biggest advantages over the Model 3 include the hatchback that has a powered lift gate compared to the manual trunk in the Model 3, the Model Y’s front trunk and split-folding second-row seats provide a total of 66 cubic feet of storage space which is much more than the 15 cubic feet in the Model 3, the all-glass panoramic roof which is similar to that in the Model X since the Model Y lacks the crossbar that the Model 3 has, and the 3rd row seating option that can seat 7 adults. I’m a tall guy and I don’t know how much confidence I have in me being able to sit comfortably in the 3rd row seat, but we’ll have to wait and find out. A slight difference in the exterior design compared to the Model 3 is instead of the chrome trim, the Model Y has a blacked out trim so good news for those who were planning to do a chrome delete on their Model Y you don't have to.

As a Model 3 owner who rode in the Model Y, a simple explanation of my experience is that it’s almost exactly the same as being in a Model 3 except you’re sitting up higher with a better vantage point and viewing experience. You can also use the Tesla Mobile app for controlling aspects of your car from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection or via Bluetooth if you're in close proximity of the car.

For charging, the Model Y comes with Tesla's mobile connector that includes a 20-foot long cable to charge at home which will most likely get about 5 miles of range per hour of charge on a standard outlet. For road trips and traveling long distances, Model Y is of course compatible with Tesla’s Supercharger network of more than 16,000 Superchargers in 36 countries, as well as the new V3 Superchargers which can charge at rates up to 1,000 miles per hour.