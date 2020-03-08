We finally know the length, width, height, weight and more for the Model Y.
Courtesy of our friends over Tesmanian, we've learned a whole host of crucial new details related to the Model Y. Not only do we now know dimensions, we've learned about an off-road featured for the Model Y, as well as confirmation of a power liftgate for Tesla's crossover electric vehicle.
First deliveries of the Model Y are now just days away, yet up until now, dimensions for the vehicle remained unknown. It was just a guessing game, with some people going so far as to stand next to Tesla's various vehicles and take a photo to gauge the Y's size.
Here are the dimensions of the Tesla Model Y:
- Exterior Dimensions:
- Overall Length: 187 in or 4,750 mm
- Total Width:
- * Overall Width including mirrors: 83.8 in or 2,129 mm
- * Overall Width including folded mirrors: 77.9 in or 1,978 mm
- * Overall Width excluding mirrors: 75.6 in or 1,921 mm
- Total Height:
- Overall Height: 64 in or 1,624 mm
Here's an image of a Tesla Model 3 showing length, width and height:
And here are the various weights for the Model Y:
- Curb Weight* Long Range Battery, Dual Motor: 4,416 lbs or 2,003 kg
- GVWR** Long Range Battery, Dual Motor: 5,302 lbs or 2,405 kg
- Gross Vehicle Weight Distribution - Dual Motor: Front 46% and Rear 54%
- Gross Axle Weight Rating - Front 20" Wheels: 3,005 lbs or 1,363 kg
- Gross Axle Weight Rating - Rear 20" Wheels: 3,307 lbs or 1500 kg
- *Curb Weight = weight of the vehicle with correct fluid levels, no occupants and no cargo
- **GVWR = Gross Vehicle Weight Rating
You can check out these ratings in graphic form over at Tesmanian.
Moving on to some newly confirmed features, the Model Y comes with what's called Off-Road Assist. This selectable feature does the following:
"Adjusts traction control to optimize performance off-road. Some Autopilot safety features such as Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Avoidance features are not available when Off-Road Assist is enabled."
Last, but not least, a new image confirms that the Model Y will have a power liftgate with a height of opening that's customizable.
Hit up the source link below for more info.