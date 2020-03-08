Specs for the Tesla Model Y are finally available. We now know its length width, height, off-road ability, weight and so much more. Learn more about the new details here.

Courtesy of our friends over Tesmanian, we've learned a whole host of crucial new details related to the Model Y. Not only do we now know dimensions, we've learned about an off-road featured for the Model Y, as well as confirmation of a power liftgate for Tesla's crossover electric vehicle.

First deliveries of the Model Y are now just days away, yet up until now, dimensions for the vehicle remained unknown. It was just a guessing game, with some people going so far as to stand next to Tesla's various vehicles and take a photo to gauge the Y's size.

Here are the dimensions of the Tesla Model Y:

Exterior Dimensions:

Overall Length: 187 in or 4,750 mm

Total Width:

* Overall Width including mirrors: 83.8 in or 2,129 mm

* Overall Width including folded mirrors: 77.9 in or 1,978 mm

* Overall Width excluding mirrors: 75.6 in or 1,921 mm

Total Height:

Overall Height: 64 in or 1,624 mm

Here's an image of a Tesla Model 3 showing length, width and height:

Gallery: 2020 Tesla Model Y

13 Photos

And here are the various weights for the Model Y:

Curb Weight* Long Range Battery, Dual Motor: 4,416 lbs or 2,003 kg

GVWR** Long Range Battery, Dual Motor: 5,302 lbs or 2,405 kg

Gross Vehicle Weight Distribution - Dual Motor: Front 46% and Rear 54%

Gross Axle Weight Rating - Front 20" Wheels: 3,005 lbs or 1,363 kg

Gross Axle Weight Rating - Rear 20" Wheels: 3,307 lbs or 1500 kg

*Curb Weight = weight of the vehicle with correct fluid levels, no occupants and no cargo

**GVWR = Gross Vehicle Weight Rating

You can check out these ratings in graphic form over at Tesmanian.

Moving on to some newly confirmed features, the Model Y comes with what's called Off-Road Assist. This selectable feature does the following:

"Adjusts traction control to optimize performance off-road. Some Autopilot safety features such as Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Avoidance features are not available when Off-Road Assist is enabled."

Last, but not least, a new image confirms that the Model Y will have a power liftgate with a height of opening that's customizable.

Hit up the source link below for more info.