The four-seat smart EQ forfour, just like its smaller brother EQ fortwo, has received a facelift for the 2020 model year and is offered solely in an all-electric version.

The car, produced in Novo Mesto in Slovenia, is still equipped with just 17.6 kWh battery, which is kind of low these days, even for small cars. The range of 140-153 km (87-95 miles) NEDC or some 110 km (70 miles) in the real world does not look too tempting.

Daimler is probably not interested in any costly upgrades, as the entire smart brand is sailing away to China (at least in terms of engineering and production of the next-generation).

One of the most interesting things about the smart EQ forfour is... the upcoming Renault Twingo Z.E. (same platform), which potentially might get better specs - especially higher battery capacity - and highly affect demand for the EQ forfour.

2020 smart EQ forfour specs:

some 110 km (70 miles) of range; up to 140-153 km (87-95 miles) NEDC

17.6 kWh battery

battery 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 12.7 seconds



top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)

rear-wheel drive

electric motor output: 60 kW (82 hp) and 160 Nm peak; 41 kW continuous

4.6 kW single-phase on-board charger (or optional 22 kW three-phase)

smart EQ fortwo smart EQ fortwo cabrio smart EQ forfour Motor/type Synchronous motor Synchronous motor Synchronous motor Continuous output (kW) 41 41 41 Max. output (kW) 60 60 60 Max. torque (Nm) 160 160 160 Combined power consumption

(kWh/100 km), 4.6 kW on-board charger 16.5-15.2 16.8-15.4 17.3-15.9 Combined power consumption

(kWh/100 km), 22 kW on-board charger 15.2-14.0 15.4-14.2 15.9-14.6 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km) 0 0 0 Efficiency class A+ A+ A+ Range (km) 147-159 145-157 140-153 Acceleration 0-60 km/h (s) 4.8 4.9 5.2 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 11.6 11.9 12.7 Top speed (km/h) 130 130 130

