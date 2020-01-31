The new, slightly updated smart EQ forfour retains its tiny 17.6 kWh battery.

The four-seat smart EQ forfour, just like its smaller brother EQ fortwo, has received a facelift for the 2020 model year and is offered solely in an all-electric version.

The car, produced in Novo Mesto in Slovenia, is still equipped with just 17.6 kWh battery, which is kind of low these days, even for small cars. The range of 140-153 km (87-95 miles) NEDC or some 110 km (70 miles) in the real world does not look too tempting.

Daimler is probably not interested in any costly upgrades, as the entire smart brand is sailing away to China (at least in terms of engineering and production of the next-generation).

One of the most interesting things about the smart EQ forfour is... the upcoming Renault Twingo Z.E. (same platform), which potentially might get better specs - especially higher battery capacity - and highly affect demand for the EQ forfour.

2020 smart EQ forfour specs:

  • some 110 km (70 miles) of range; up to 140-153 km (87-95 miles) NEDC
  • 17.6 kWh battery
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 12.7 seconds
  • top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)
  • rear-wheel drive
  • electric motor output: 60 kW (82 hp) and 160 Nm peak; 41 kW continuous
  • 4.6 kW single-phase on-board charger (or optional 22 kW three-phase)

 

smart EQ fortwo

smart EQ fortwo cabrio

smart EQ forfour

Motor/type

Synchronous motor

Synchronous motor

Synchronous motor

Continuous output (kW)

41

41

41

Max. output (kW)

60

60

60

Max. torque (Nm)

160

160

160

Combined power consumption
(kWh/100 km), 4.6 kW on-board charger

16.5-15.2

16.8-15.4

17.3-15.9

Combined power consumption
(kWh/100 km), 22 kW on-board charger

15.2-14.0

15.4-14.2

15.9-14.6

Combined CO2 emissions (g/km)

0

0

0

Efficiency class

A+

A+

A+

Range (km)

147-159

145-157

140-153

Acceleration 0-60 km/h (s)

4.8

4.9

5.2

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s)

11.6

11.9

12.7

Top speed (km/h)

130

130

130

