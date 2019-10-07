Production of the Tesla Model Y is set to begin in late 2020 (standard range production variants will enter production in early 2021), which is about one year or some from now, but Tesla already released loads of details about the car, so let's take a look at everything we know about the Model Y.

Price

The three Long Range versions of the Model Y will cost from $48,000 to $61,000 (excluding $1,200 for destination and handling) depending on powertrain option (RWD, AWD or Performance AWD). The Standard battery version, initially priced at $39,000, will be available in Spring 2021 at the earliest. Overseas markets like Europe and China will get the Model Y some 6-12 months later than the U.S.

All the Model Y options (see list below) cost up to $16,000 above MSRP (non-Performance versions) and $14,500 (Performance version), which means that the fully loaded Model Y will go for $75,500 + $1,200 destination and handling. However, if you don't need the Full Self-Driving Capability option ($5,000) or seating for seven ($3,000), options will cost much less.

Specs - Range, 0-60 MPH, Top Speed & More

Performance - $61,000 (Fall 2020) estimated EPA range - 280 miles (451 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds

top speed of 150 mph (241 km/h)

20" Performance Wheels Long Range AWD - $52,000 (Fall 2020) estimated EPA range - 280 miles (451 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds

top speed of 135 mph (217 km/h)

18" wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500) Long Range RWD - $48,000 (Fall 2020) estimated EPA range - 300 miles (483 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds

top speed of 130 mph (209 km/h)

18" wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500) Standard Range RWD - ~$39,000 (Spring 2021) estimated EPA range - 230 miles (370 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.9 seconds

top speed of 120 mph (193 km/h)

18" wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Features, Options, Autopilot, Seating And More:

Color other than Black for $1,500-$2,500

Black and White interior for $1,000

Seating up to 7 Adults ($3,000 option from 2021)

Autopilot for $3,000 ($4,000 after delivery)

Full Self-Driving Capability for $5,000 ($7,000 after delivery)

Max Cargo Volume 66 cu ft

15" Center Touchscreen

Supercharging - Pay Per Use (15 minutes replenish up to 168 miles (270 km) of range

What's On The Inside

12-way power-adjustable front and rear heated seats

Three independently folding 2nd-row seats

Premium audio – 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound

Satellite-view maps with live traffic visualization and navigation

In-car internet streaming music & media

Internet browser

Location aware automatic garage door opener

LED fog lamps

Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

Auto-dimming, power-folding, heated side mirrors

Music and media over Bluetooth®

Custom driver profiles

Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

How To Order, Plus What's The Deposit

The cost to place an order for Model Y is $2,500 USD (in U.S.)

You can start your order by clicking here.

Availability, Launch Schedule, Global Release

in North America - expected from late 2020 (Standard battery from early 2021)

in Europe - expected from early 2021 (Standard battery from early 2022)

in China - expected from early 2021 (Standard battery from early 2022)

Closing

Though there's still a bit of a wait period before the Model Y enters production, this electric crossover is proving to be extremely popular.

Should you wait for the Model Y or buy a Model 3 today? That's a common question and the answer really depends on your needs. As a 7-seater, the Model Y will surely have cramped rear quarters, but for occasional use by small children, it might be acceptable. In 5-seat trim, the Model Y is really just a high-riding 3 with more versatility and cargo-hauling capability.

If a sedan meets your needs, then buy the 3 today. If you'd rather have a crossover, then the Model Y will probably be worth the wait.