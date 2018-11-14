Renault Sold Over 5,000 Electric Cars In October 2018
BY MARK KANE
Renault EV sales speed up.
In October, Renault sold over 5,017 electric cars – according to the preliminary report – which is just over 100 less than in its best month ever (March 2018).
Year-over-year growth amounted to 67% and EVs now account for nearly 3% of passenger car sales for the brand (in Europe, where most of EVs were sold, the share was 6%).
Sales results in October and after the first 10-months of this year (excluding Twizy) are:
- Renault ZOE – 4,259 (up 84%) and 29,524 YTD (up 11.8%)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 742 (up 7%) and 6,529 YTD (up 94%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 15 and 31 YTD (new)
In 10 months of 2018, Renault sold about 36,000 plug-ins (comparable to the full 12 months of 2017) and over 97% of those were sold in Europe.
Renault electric car sales – October 2018
Separately, in South Korea, Renault – through Renault Samsung Motors – is also selling all-electric cars, the SM3 Z.E. So far this year, 1,192 SM3 Z.E. were sold (down 24%).
