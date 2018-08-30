Renault Master Z.E. Electric Van Enters The UK
It may be too short on range though.
The latest electric vehicle from Renault – the Master Z.E. – finally is introduced in the UK where the basic price starts from £53,700 + VAT. After the generous £8,000 Plug-In Car Grant, the final price is £45,700 + VAT or £57,131 (€64,100/$73,000) on the road (OTR).
We are not sure whether the real-world range of some 120 km (74.5 miles) will be enough to encourage customers to purchase electric vans at that price. As of the end of October, Renault reported sales of just 31 units.
The 33 kWh battery pack and 57 kW electric motor is shared with Renault Kangoo Z.E., and both the battery capacity and motor power sounds low.
Renault Master Z.E. Technical Specifications:
- Total GVW: 3.1t
- Payload of up to 1,128 kg
- Energy storage: 33 kWh lithium-ion batteries
- Operating range on NDEC cycle: 200 km (124 miles)
- Real-world operating range: up to 120 km (74.5 miles)
- 57 kW electric motor
- Maximum torque: 225 Nm
- Maximum speed: 100 km/h (62 mph)
Renault Pro+ commercial vehicles announces pricing and specification of new Renault Master Z.E.
Ordering is now open for the New Renault Master Z.E., the all-electric version of the largest Renault Pro+ LCV priced from £45,700 excluding VAT (after the Government PiVG)
Ideal for emissions-free access to city-centres and benefiting from a payload of up to 1,128kg, New Master Z.E is perfect for last-mile deliveries.
Utilising the manufacturer’s electric vehicle expertise – the Renault Kangoo Z.E. 33 and the Renault ZOE being the best-selling electric van and electric car in Europe in 2017 – Master Z.E. combines the new-generation 33 kWh battery and a highly efficient motor to provide a real-world driving range of 74 miles with half payload and a charging time of empty to fully-charged in only six hours.
Master Z.E. is available in a choice of three wheelbase configurations – SWB, MWB and LWB – with a choice of two roof heights, LR & MR. All are based on the well-equipped Business specification that is available across the award-winning Renault Master range. Focused on providing drivers with high levels of comfort, convenience, connectivity and safety, standard features of the Business trim level include electric front windows and mirrors, DAB radio, Bluetooth, CD player, USB, full steel bulkhead, ESC, Hill Start Assist and Trailer Swing Assist.
Specific equipment that is unique to the New Master Z.E. includes a side Z.E. charging socket, pre-heating function, and Z.E. voice – a specific sound that the vehicle makes at low speeds in order to be more noticeable to pedestrians.
Exclusive New Master Z.E. options include a charging cable suitable for a domestic three-pin plug and a three-year renewal subscription to My Z.E Connect, which when combined with the R-Link media system, lets you view the vehicle’s range on a smartphone or computer connected to the internet.
The New Master Z.E. is supported by the Renault Pro+ Business Centre network, which has been designed to meet the specific requirements of business customers. Key benefits include sales and after sales advisors specially trained in LCVs, the full Renault LCV range on display, plus a number of converted versions, together with the availability of no-appointment servicing, workshops with extended opening hours and van-for-van courtesy vehicles.
The Renault Pro+ Business Centre network is also able to offer customers a wide range of tailor-made converted vehicles based on the New Master Z.E via its accredited convertor programme, which currently lists over 30 convertors who have all met the high standards demanded by the manufacturer. Current conversions include Luton body conversions, refrigerated units and parcel delivery conversions to name a few.
Together with the New Renault Master Z.E., the range of electrified Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicles encompasses the Kangoo Z.E. 33 – available in Panel Van, Maxi, Maxi Crew Van and Maxi Crew Van Cab bodystyles – and the Twizy Cargo quadricycle, which replaces the passenger seat with a 180-litre, 75kg load area.
New Renault Master Z.E. – pricing
Version –
Battery Full Purchase
Basic
Price
VAT Total Retail Price Govt Grant Basic Price After PiVG Retail Price After PiVG Total OTR Charge OTR After PiVG SL31 i Z.E. Business Panel van £54,400 £10,880 £65,280 £8,000 £46,400 £57,280 £691 £57,971 SM31 i Z.E. Business Panel van £55,000 £11,000 £66,000 £8,000 £47,000 £58,000 £691 £58,691 MM31 i Z.E. Business Panel van £56,000 £11,200 £67,200 £8,000 £48,000 £59,200 £691 £59,891 ML31 i Z.E. Business Platform Cab £53,700 £10,740 £64,440 £8,000 £45,700 £56,440 £691 £57,131 LM31 i Z.E. Business Panel van £56,800 £11,360 £68,160 £8,000 £48,800 £60,160 £691 £60,851 LL31 i Z.E. Business Platform Cab £54,500 £10,900 £65,400 £8,000 £46,500 £57,400 £691 £58,091
New Renault Master Z.E. – exclusive Z.E. options
Option Basic
Price
VAT Total Retail Price EVSE cable for 10 amp charging using domestic socket £414.00 £82.80 £496.80 Type 2 Mennekes charging cable 32A (IEC – 629196) 6M £75.00 £15.00 £90.00 My Z.E. Connect – 3 year renewal subscription £64.00 £12.80 £76.80
For further details on the New Renault Master Z.E., and all other Renault LCV variants, visit www.renault.co.uk.
These companies are inflating prices for EVs ridiculously IMO, to discourage buyers.
Let’s compare prices before VAT:
Normal ICE master van starts at £25,000
This EV master van priced at ~ £53,700
Assuming ICE engine and drivetrain coat similar to electric motor and drivetrain, battery cost should be extra for electric van. In this case, it’s 33KWh.
Chevy revealed almost 2 years back that they got battery cells at ~$140. Let’s take a generous estimation of $200 per KWh at pack level. So the 33KWh battery pack costs $6,600 or £5,144.
So total cost for EV van should be around £30,000 vs £25,000 ICE van. Even if we add R&D costs as £5,000 per vehicle it will be around £35,000.
But the base price is £53,700. Which is almost 20,000 more than pessimistic estimation of EV van and more than double of ICE van.
Renault is not providing any huge batteries, they are not investing in any battery giga factories, not any autonomous driving features to price so high.
Inflating prices and making it crappy. Cars have more than that, and cost less. What are they thinking?
Model 3 + big trailer. Better. Cheaper?
Sure, but you’ve ignored the development and retooling costs. They’re probably going to sell a thousand a year and the cost of developing and retooling a factory will be in the tens of millions. That needs sharing between the vehicles.
It’s a shame but that is way over priced, way under spec’d and not capable of what would be required of that type of vehicle in the UK. There’s probably a handful of very niche businesses in London that may benefit from them but at that price it doesn’t make sense. Delivery vans like that are driven 12 to 16 hours a day without time for breaks (or time for charging) and even at an average of 5mph you would struggle to make it to 12 hours.
Most cities in the UK aren’t like London though, and require the ability to get up to 70mph on A roads and motorways and cover reasonable distances between destinations. Something like this, in the £35-40,000 region with a small range extender would be much more realistic and useful.
being underspeced is not a big deal for a simple cargo hauler. this is ideal for a plumber, etc. The real issue is that the price is INSANE.
I am hoping that rivian will consider producing a panel van along with the truck/SUV. It should get 150 MPC, and ideally hit 85 MPH, with maybe a 0-60 of say 8 sec.
wayyyyy too expensive. That is insane pricing.