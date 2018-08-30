Renault Master Z.E. Electric Van Enters The UK

5 H BY MARK KANE

It may be too short on range though.

The latest electric vehicle from Renault – the Master Z.E. – finally is introduced in the UK where the basic price starts from £53,700 + VAT. After the generous £8,000 Plug-In Car Grant, the final price is £45,700 + VAT or £57,131 (€64,100/$73,000) on the road (OTR).

We are not sure whether the real-world range of some 120 km (74.5 miles) will be enough to encourage customers to purchase electric vans at that price. As of the end of October, Renault reported sales of just 31 units.

The 33 kWh battery pack and 57 kW electric motor is shared with Renault Kangoo Z.E., and both the battery capacity and motor power sounds low.

Renault Master Z.E. Technical Specifications:

Total GVW: 3.1t

Payload of up to 1,128 kg

Energy storage: 33 kWh lithium-ion batteries

lithium-ion batteries Operating range on NDEC cycle: 200 km (124 miles)

Real-world operating range: up to 120 km (74.5 miles)

57 kW electric motor

electric motor Maximum torque: 225 Nm

Maximum speed: 100 km/h (62 mph)

