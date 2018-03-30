Renault Electric Car Sales Increased By 31% In May

12 H BY MARK KANE

In May, Renault sold nearly a third more electric cars than a year ago and is on track to achieve full-year result of around 40,000.

In total, around 3,169 electric cars (excluding Twizy) were delivered (up 31% year-over-year). In Europe, where most of the sales occurred, BEV share stands at over 3.4% of passenger Renault (2.77% YTD) and 2.1% of light commercial vehicles (2.36% YTD).

Renault ZOE – 2,697 (up 28%)

(up 28%) Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 490 (up 57%)

So far this year, Renault delivered 16,980 electric cars – almost 18% more than a year ago.

Separately, in South Korea, Renault – through Renault Samsung Motors – is also selling all-electric cars, the SM3 Z.E. So far this year, 566 SM3 Z.E. were sold, which is 86% more than a year ago.

It’s expected that the Kangoo Z.E. also will be introduced in South Korea.