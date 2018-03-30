Renault Electric Car Sales Increased By 31% In May
In May, Renault sold nearly a third more electric cars than a year ago and is on track to achieve full-year result of around 40,000.
In total, around 3,169 electric cars (excluding Twizy) were delivered (up 31% year-over-year). In Europe, where most of the sales occurred, BEV share stands at over 3.4% of passenger Renault (2.77% YTD) and 2.1% of light commercial vehicles (2.36% YTD).
- Renault ZOE – 2,697 (up 28%)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 490 (up 57%)
So far this year, Renault delivered 16,980 electric cars – almost 18% more than a year ago.
Separately, in South Korea, Renault – through Renault Samsung Motors – is also selling all-electric cars, the SM3 Z.E. So far this year, 566 SM3 Z.E. were sold, which is 86% more than a year ago.
It’s expected that the Kangoo Z.E. also will be introduced in South Korea.
I just have the explanation of the bottle neck of the production of the Renault Zoé.
It’s the motor line of production. Renault can only make ~40,000 of it. Renault was thinking that more people would choose the Zoé Q90 with the possibility to charge @40kW, and the motor is from Germany. But the Zoé Q90 is only about 20% of the orders. And that explains why some received their Zoé in a few weeks, and others have to wait 6 months.
But this July a second line of production will be operational. At the end of 2018 at Cléon factory, Renault will be able to produce about 80,000 motors.