Range Riddle: Kilowatt-Hours To Drive 184 Miles In A Chevy Bolt?
4 H BY BRADLEY BERMAN 48
There’s a lot we don’t know about real-world EV range.
Ever since I started driving a 238-mile Chevrolet Bolt, my third electric vehicle, I haven’t given much thought to driving range. I began leasing the 2017 Bolt in June of last year, and its 60 kilowatt-hour battery pack was a big step up from my previous 2014 RAV4 EV’s 42-kWh pack granting 120 miles of range – just as that discontinued Toyota electric SUV was a bump from my 2011 Nissan Leaf’s pipsqueak 24 kilowatt-hours that eked out 84 miles on a charge. That’s a big leap in range in only six years. I rarely take road trips in the Bolt, so I recently embarked on regional trips in the Bay Area to learn more about my EV’s real-world range. The results of one particular trip were perplexing. I hope that you can help solve the range riddle.
My Bolt’s dashboard range indicator always seems low. It rarely registers more than about 160 miles of estimated range after a full, overnight charge even though the official range is 238 miles. So I reached out to FleetCarma, the EV division of the Geotab fleet management company, and they graciously loaned me a device that plugs into the car’s onboard diagnostics port. Data from the vehicle – such as state-of-charge, location, and driving speeds – are all registered in an online account.
With my wife along for the ride, we set out under blue skies and 60-degree weather from Berkeley to northern Sonoma County in what mapped out to a 180-mile round-trip drive. With the battery pack at 99-percent state-of-charge, I noted that the Bolt’s estimated range on the dashboard was only 155 miles. It also showed that over the past 8,000 miles I had averaged an efficiency of 3.8 miles per kilowatt hour. Logic would suggest that, even if I drive faster than I should for maximum efficiency, I would have plenty of juice for the 180-mile planned journey. In other words, I blew off the car’s 155-mile estimate and hit the road with trust in the EPA’s estimate of 238 miles on a single charge.
The first leg of the trip from Berkeley to Sonoma wine country, mostly along Highway 101, was brisk but not faster than the rest of traffic. My FleetCarma account later showed me that I averaged 50 miles per hour – with a top, momentary speed of (ahem) 82 miles mph. Lo and behold, after an 80.5-mile drive to Healdsburg, the dashboard revealed that the amount of remaining estimated range was only 65 miles, not even enough to make it back home much less complete the loop back through Napa Valley that I had planned. This leg consumed 23 kilowatt-hours, about a third of the pack and yet my data device indicated the battery state-of-charge at 41.2 percent. Explain that. The data and the dashboard suggested my efficiency was about 3.5 miles per kilowatt-hour.
Fortunately, just as we pulled into Healdsburg, I found a bank of Level-2 chargers at a private business, which amazingly allows anybody to charge free after office hours. So we plugged in and took a delightful stroll through quaint downtown Healdsburg. Ninety minutes later, the battery had taken on 9.5 kilowatt-hours of power (with 1.15 kWh in charger loss), and the Bolt’s pack was back up to 62 percent state of charge. Unfortunately, I didn’t note the estimated range was at that point, but with more than a half a pack, I felt certain that I had enough range for another 100 or so miles.
Six miles (and 1.4 kWh) down the road, we stopped at the lovely Quivira Vineyards and discovered – another lucky stroke – a free Level 2 charger in the parking lot. See the photo at the top of this page. After a one-hour stroll through Quivira’s gardens, the Bolt was supplied with another 7.5 kilowatt-hours of energy (with 1 kWh lost to the charger) and my car’s state-of-charge was up to 74.9 percent.
**Data from a day of driving. A new line is created with every key-start (when the car is turned on).
The rest of the road trip was completed in one stretch. It took us up to Geyserville, through the rolling hills of Calistoga and St. Helena, down through Napa and finally back to the congested East Bay. It was a 94-mile leg that consumed nearly 22 kilowatt-hours of energy – an efficient 4.2 miles per kilowatt hour in 72-degree weather with an average speed of 40 miles per hour. Those are ideal EV conditions.
**My four charging events over the course of 24 hours.
By the time we reached back home, the dashboard’s energy bar graph showed that the car was down to one-quarter of its capacity, which roughly matched the computer’s reading of a 21.2 percent state-of-charge. The estimated range on the guess-o-meter was an uncomfortable 35 miles. It was good to be home.
The total day’s journey was 183.4 miles in which I used 46.61 kWh of energy. The computer data and the dashboard were an identical match on daily efficiency at 3.95 miles per kilowatt-hour. I had added 17 kilowatt-hours of juice while on the road. Back home, I plugged the car into my Level 2 home charger, set to delay the flow of electrons to the wee hours when electricity is cheap. The next morning the Bolt was back to a 100-percent state-of-charge after adding 34.83 kilowatt-hours of energy (with charger losses at 4.18 kWh).
What lessons can be gleaned from this Sunday drive? (Besides perhaps that I don’t know how to add. I trust readers will point out where my numbers are wrong.) How do the numbers relate to the Bolt’s 238-mile of EPA estimated range? What if I had driven faster or slower – or didn’t have the benefit of the NorCal’s temperate climate? I’m sure the numbers from the drive contain a multitude of range riddles for us to ponder.
Categories: Chevrolet
Leave a Reply
48 Comments on "Range Riddle: Kilowatt-Hours To Drive 184 Miles In A Chevy Bolt?"
This drive gives me lots of concern about going electric. Way too much time spent at level 2 chargers for my liking. I used to make many trips to the wine country from Walnut Creek in my ICE car to pick up wine. A 2 hour round trip on a Sunday.
L2 charging is inadequate for road tripping. However, L2 is great for overnight charging. 50kW or better fast chargers are needed for road trips, but unfortunately are not yet as widely available as L2 charging. That’s changing fast.
Of course, I never use L2 in public and never have a problem. In a subsequent trip I used a Quick Charger and will probably write about it. Although I really didn’t need a charge for that trip either.
Yup, I did a trip to Vegas this weekend. 698.7 mile. And 855 miles to San Francisco the other week, and the 400+ miles to Palm Springs the weekend before in my 2017 BMW i3. Quick charging is a must. It was cool seeing the four 150kW chargers now installed at the Bakers Station. (not operating yet though). The i3 is great. Sure you have to stop on the way to Vegas, as you would have to in the Bolt also at highway speeds of 70mph+. But when charging. the i3 is always a quick charge and go, whereas the Bolts are noticeably slower for the same amount of miles gained.
Here you can see the i3 easily cruising at 95 mph up the 4700 ft elevation Mountain Pass. (both ways too)
Here you can see even with my cruise control set at 70 mph of almost 122 miles straight, the i3 averaged 150MPGe!
“the i3 is always a quick charge and go, whereas the Bolts are noticeably slower for the same amount of miles gained”
The Bolt can charge up to 55kW. What does the i3 max out at? Both are similar enough efficiency.
Shouldn’t have to worry about it. The author wrote:
“The total day’s journey was 183.4 miles in which I used 46.61 kWh of energy”
That is plenty of margin for you to get back. Unless of course, you are cranking up heat and drive really fast.
Many Wine Country wineries have L2 charges now so when you stop to pick up the wines, you can just get a “free sip” as well. =)
So if you made the 183 mile trip on 46.6kWh, that means you could’ve made the trip without charging at all, right? That corrrsponds to a 252 mile range on a full battery, better than the EPA estimate.
Before calculating that, Your low range estimates made me wonder if you had a brake pad sticking, or if your tires were not fully inflated. But maybe you normally just take short trips where heater or AC usage plays a bigger role in the efficiency numbers? Or lots of acceleration/speed?
As an aside, ever consider using Hilltop Reserve mode if you don’t normally use all your range or take short trips? That’ll only charge your battery to 90% and be a bit better for battery longevity (Lithium Ion likes to avoid the charging extremes for longer life)
Then the miles/kWh should be higher. This sounds like there’s something wrong with the battery
So your battery pack should have a capacity of 60 kWh but “This leg consumed 23 kilowatt-hours, about a third of the pack and yet my data device indicated the battery state-of-charge at 41.2 percent.”
If the numbers are correct that means you have about 40 kWh available in your battery. Sounds like somethings wrong with it.
Right. All of his number suggest he has a ~40kWh battery and not 60kWh. And he wouldn’t be the first to have problems with his battery. They aren’t common, but there have been Bolts with bad battery cells. I would take it right to Chevy for a battery test.
I seriously doubt that something is wrong with my battery. I think it has more to do with the mysteries of how range is calculated and displayed. But let’s see what others say.
I have had my Bolt for over 1 year. I drive 50+ miles per day and I can confirm that on a full charge you should have 234-240 miles available. Otherwise you have a bad battery in the pack. No matter how bad I drive or use AC/heat when I full up I see over 230 miles available. Come check out the Facebook group on bolts.
I took a trip to Canada a week ago. It was in the 30s, and I had the heat going while driving highway speeds. Under those conditions, I was still estimated near 200 miles per charge. There is no way that you should be at 150 miles.
Yep it sounds like this is a bad battery.
Yes, I make these numbers to indicate your battery is currently down to 44 kWh capacity, and the car knows that based on prior charging cycles, so is projecting reduced range. I’ve often wondered if the predicted range values are based on an actual assessment of the battery capacity during charge/discharge cycles, and here it sounds like that is the case. The other question is whether the range predicted is based on recent actual or EPA consumption rates.
Something definitely sounds off for sure, unless we are missing some details.
If the the 60kWh has an usable range of 58kWh, then 41.2% of 58kWh is 23.896 kWh.
Sounds pretty close to me.
Does the display of kWh only indicate the usage for driving, and not for conditioning of the battery?
You’ve got the numbers flipped. It’s 41.2% remaining, which means he used 58.8% of the battery.
Let’s solve the algebra problem. X=battery capacity.
X+15 (added in charging stops – charging losses) – 46.6 (used driving) = .212*X
X-29.6 = .212*X
-29.6 = -.788*X
40.1 = X
Also, charging after the trip took (34.83-4.18)=30.65 to go from 21.2% to 100%. Solving this gives a battery capacity of 38.9. The first charging stop works out to 40.6. Lots of data pointing to about 40kWh capacity.
I would agree with others who have suggested a battery diagnostic at the dealer.
Odd – like other’s have said, I would get GM to check the battery cells. On my Bolt in summer temps I get over 450km (~280mi) on the full 60kW. In the winter, however, it’s about half that.
25k miles on my Bolt. 300 mile range in summer and 180 mile range in winter.
It doesn’t matter if you drive like crazy or not — the regen is so efficient that quick accel makes neglible difference to mileage (unlike a gas car where it dumps excess fuel on full throttle).
High speeds are different — efficiency drops significantly at 70 and 80 MPH.
That is nonsense. Batteries are not symmetrical wrt to current flow. Batteries can output significantly more current than they can accept. So if you accelerate hard and brake hard almost no energy will be recaptured.
Doing a proper range test a la Bjorn Nyland would be called for!
Bad battery. As long as you aren’t running the heater all the time the efficiency in those conditions should be pretty close to a minimum of 4m/kWh. Even with a good bit of highway I average 5 m/kWh and get 6 around town. As mentioned by others your capacity works out to 40 kWh.
The good news is GM doesn’t seem to hesitate about replacing the batteries that have had issues. The bad news is the failure rate is much higher than what GM saw with the Volt.
Having average of 4.5miles per kwh after 60000+ miles on my 2017 Chevy Bolt I feel like I can add to this conversation.
First of all it seems like drive on the highway averaging 77mph with your AC on all the time. It is the only way that I can see you getting that mileage on the dashboard and that average. Also remember the average on the dashboard is recent driving estimate and your average 3.8miles per kwh is your actual average. 222 miles would be your average mileage, in my case 270 miles is my average. Now on the highway none of this matters unless your average is consistent with the majority of your driving. I would say the car averages 3.3 on the highway for future reference so 200 miles will always be safe unless your AC is on Max and your going 80.
Verify you aren’t in sport mode which I assume uses juice faster . My car in summer was typical to show 238-270 at full charge. Not showing 212 in the winter.
I agree with the rest I think I would have the battery checked your performance seems really poor.
Environmentally California should not be too hot or cold for battery and you shouldn’t need heat or a/c like the rest of the country
I agree that something is wrong. I have had my Bolt for 18 months and the range is almost totally dependent on the temperature. Anything 60 degrees or above and the range is 280-300 miles. In 45 degrees or below, range drops to 180 or a bit less, depending on the heating use and length of trip. The calculated range that displays has always been very accurate, with a slight lean toward conservative — just what you would want. So something is wrong with your car — software, battery or something else.
As another BoltEV owner, i have to say that it sounds like your Bolt “guess-o-meter” is confused and your speed may be a factor. Back in April 2017, I’ve posted “Chevy gave it a 238 mile range with the 60 kWh battery that’s in there. So, today I drove from my house at 500ft down I-15, to I-8, up over 4,000 ft and then down to 3200 ft, where I had used 18.3 kWh to go 58 miles at 60 mph. Then I drove up the sunrise highway to 6,000ft and over to Julian, down through Wynola, Santa Ysabel, etc. and got to my home having traveled 137.9 miles using 32.6 kWh of battery. So, even with adding over 6,000 ft of elevation gain in a 3,600+lb car I still have 137 miles of range left in my car” That’s the range I continue to get. If I drive at 80mph, I consistently get 180 or so, but if I go at 60-65 I easily get 220-230 miles.
From Berkeley to Healdsburg is basically slight uphill the entire way.
My ’17 Bolt with 13k miles always get 60kWH+ (when I drive from 100 to zero percent) …I never got under 170 miles in worst cold weather.
People of Bolt forum have had issues with a certain batch of ’17 Bolt batteries so yes I think something is wrong with your battery.
BTW seems like GM is nicer than Tesla about addressing and replacing batteries.
Where is that business in Healdsburg where they allow access to their bank of L2 chargers during non work hours?
My advice is try driving slowly for a week or two, without heat or ac and see how that affects your full charge range. It’s my experience that the software looks at your most recent trip to calculate what you can expect on a full charge.
I too leased my bolt in June 2017. It’s the best car I’ve ever owned and my previous car was an infinity g35 coupe, which I also loved. My daily commute is about 20 miles one way so I rarely use external chargers. My home level 2 charger is more than sufficient. The estimated range can be as low as 169 miles but as high as 249 miles on a full charge. Why the wide range? It seems to be whether I’m routinely using the climate control. If climate control is on and used heavily, the estimated range will be low.
My guess is driving style, battery issue, or both.
Do you use single pedal mode (L rather than D on the selector)? I always use the L setting, and get 260 to 280 miles range, and drive about 1000 miles per month. I bought my Bolt in March 2017. On the highway I use cruise control at 65. A couple of tests on 100 to 200 mile trips have shown the dashboard range estimate to be within 1 or 2 miles of actual.
Aggressive driving, high speeds and use of A/C or heater decrease range. Here in CA Bay area the climate is mild enough that I seldom use A/C or cabin heater, just seat heater on cool days.
Hmm. 183.4 miles / 46.61 Wh = 3.935 m/Wh which checks with dashboard 3.95 close enough. 3.95 m/Wh * 60 Wh = 237 mile range, which checks with EPA 238 mile range close enough. Battery check OK. The only mystery is why when trip starts dashboard gave 155 mi range / 59 Wh available = 2.58 m/Wh efficiency? But, that depends on exactly what you were doing in the last 20 minutes or so of driving. I suspect much of the confusion has to do with altitude climbing. When going uphill, efficiency can be much lower than usual, but since “whatever goes up must come down”, you get most of that energy back eventually.
“Battery check OK”
Hardly. All you proved is that his driving efficiency is spot on for the EPA rated range. But you ASSUMED that his battery was 60kWh in order to get that number. You didn’t derive it from anything other than the EPA range!
I get 4.2 mi/kwh and I have sticky 18″ rubber. Need to bump the psi to 45 and use Hilltop. On a trip like this I would not use heat and just use the heated wheel and seats if it was cold.
Bradley typed this article while sitting at a qualified dealership, waiting for his Bolt to be diagnosed. Right?
You may want to inquire at the dealership about a software update if the charge isn’t showing 238 or near to that.
No riddle. Your driving style on freeways is fast. 60 mph should get you 4 m/kw. At 80 mph you’re hitting the drag coefficient hard which increases by the square root. If you go twice as fast you increase drag (of all kinds) 4 times. At 80 mph drag I’d MUCH higher than 60 – or 40. Average mph is insignificant. It doesn’t account for geometric drag coefficient. If you charge the car it projects range on your past driving behavior. If your behavior changes then it will take that into account in future projections – and not immediately. If your driving @ 40 mph you will exceed the expected range easily under normal conditions. The only other large varIable, assuming properly inflated tires, etc is heating the cabin for outside temps.
Your range achieved concerns me. I am considering the purchase of a Bolt as an Uber car. I live in South Florida, so that means 365 days of air conditioning. I know with my Prius that A/C sucks watts. Does anyone here, especially EV owners, think that a Bolt is a practical vehicle for this?
I have driven the Bolt in 100 deg+ temps and with the AC on and set to a cabin temp of 72deg, the range is only decreased by 15-20 miles (summertime range is 250 miles, 230 miles with AC on…if you are doing a lot of stop and go driving, then your range will easily be 250 miles or more).
Until manufacturers start defining the elements of their range-remaining algorithm, I’ll simply rely on their displayed SoC% and do my own computations … oh, wait, the Bolt EV doesn’t have a SoC% number displayed on their dashboard (just a 20-element cutesy picture on the center screen), and one needs to go to the app to get that number! While we’re at it, could we please define consumption in terms of wall-to-wheels and not battery-to-wheels?
I have two 2017 Bolt EVs – my wife’s has right around 24K miles and mine has just over 25K miles – the average range on both is at least 250 miles in the summer and as low as 200 in the winter (milder year around temps on the Oregon coast) and we have done multiple 700 mile roundtrips in both Bolts as well as a 1200 mile roundtrip in mine. Best vehicles we have ever owned…so quiet, efficient, spacious, and quick!
Anyway, I agree with many others that you either have a software calibration problem or a few of your battery pack cells are bad (or a combination of both). You should contact your dealer and/or GM and have them check it out.
Bradley, your most efficient driving would be stop & go, not highway driving. The regenerative brakes recharge the battery, especially if you use the one-pedal driving mode which has more aggressive regen.
Like techlover, my 2017 Bolt gets about 300 miles on a full charge from Spring through Fall (even when using a/c), and around 160-200 miles in the cold weather. Most of my driving is stop & go, and I always drive in one pedal mode (which is just more fun).
Part of my big drop in range in winter is use of climate controls, but also because the battery requires conditioning in extreme temps. (I’m in Pennsylvania)
My 2018 Bolt estimated mileage seems very accurate. I regularly receive an estimate above 238 miles, with a max much higher, and a minimum, lower. My experience just isn’t consistent with the article. Longer trips seem to go just as planned for me, without the need to get a charge along the way.
Something wrong here.
I can very “easily” get more than 420 km (262 mi) out of the Bolt during summer – that is last September.
Have it checked.