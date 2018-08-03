How About Those New Rules For “Quiet” Cars?
QUIET CARS RULE REQUIRES ELECTRIC VEHICLES TO MAKE SOUNDS AT LOW SPEEDS
The auto industry has been working for decades to make cars quieter, and now it seems it has succeeded a bit too well. Silent operation is one of the features that many drivers love about electric vehicles, but it poses a real danger to blind (or simply inattentive) pedestrians.
Above: The ultra-quiet Tesla Model S (Image: Arctic Swan)
In order to improve safety on the streets, the US Congress mandated in 2010 that electrified vehicles, or “quiet cars,” be equipped to emit “alert sounds” to warn pedestrians of their approach. Now Reuters reports that, after multiple delays, the US DOT has finalized rules that will require electrified vehicles to generate sounds when moving at speeds of up to 18.6 miles per hour. At higher speeds, according to regulators, tire and wind noise make artificial sounds unnecessary.
The new regulation requires automakers to add the sounds to 50 percent of vehicles by September 2019, and to all vehicles by September 2020. Regulators said they will consider a request from automakers to allow car owners to select from multiple sounds.
Above: Perhaps a future software update could enable a Tesla to emit a friendly sound to pedestrians (Image: Arctic Swan)
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says it expects about 530,000 model 2020 vehicles to be affected. NHTSA says the rules will cost the auto industry about $40 million per year, as automakers will need to add an external waterproof speaker to comply. However, the agency predicts the new rules will prevent 2,400 injuries annually, saving between 250 million and 320 million dollars.
NHTSA estimates that the odds of a hybrid vehicle being involved in a pedestrian crash are 19 percent higher than those of a legacy vehicle. About 125,000 pedestrians and cyclists are injured each year on US roads.
Above: More on the ‘Quiet Cars’ rule (Youtube: Wochit News)
“This rule strikes the right balance for automakers and for the blind community,” said Gloria Bergquist, a spokeswoman for the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers.
So what kind of sound will automakers opt for? Commenters have suggested the sound of The Jetsons’ flying car, sleigh bells, or perhaps the theme from Jaws. However, it might be appropriate to use something that subtly reminds people of the technological shift that is underway, such as the sound of a team of horses, a steam locomotive or a clipper ship under full sail.
How about the spaceships/speeders from Star Wars?
Wouldn’t that be futuristic?!
My 1st Gen Leaf had a subtle “whoosh” sound under 19 mph, wasn’t all that unpleasant. I’ve almost struck people in parking lots who walked right out in front of me while they were staring at their cell phones. Every time I brake and they finally look up it’s always my fault. Crowded parking lots are the worst, because the slow speeds = not tire noise, and pedestrians always turn their brains off because it’s not a busy street. It’s also why I like my Volt’s pedestrian horn, subtle little chirp that it makes.
and still, in our Leaf, I can’t count the number of times people didn’t notice the sound. Once I followed right behind a lady walking right down the middle of the parking lot lane, completely oblivious to the sound 5 feet behind her.
Maybe you argue she was hard of hearing? I think she would have been more attentive to where she was walking then. I think she was just stupid.
Operating at low speeds is not necessarily quiet for evs. If the AC is on for example it will make enough noise for the car to get noticed. The other thing that can be done here is to use the visual feeds or radar sensors and generate a sound only if pedestrians are detected. Let’s not make more noise pollution han we have to.
Pedestrian detection would be nice, but it’s sometimes impossible, as when they walk out from between parked cars. Children, especially.
We should be allowed to choose music maybe? I’d love to cruise through the lot broadcasting “IN-A-GADDA-DA-VIDA” !!!!
or maybe Foghat’s “Slow Ride” ?
I have had as many problems with inattentive pedestrians in our Bolt (with sound module removed) as our ICE cars. When you aren’t focussing, you can miss most anything. I wonder how the NHTSA estimated the carnage savings.
NHTSA did not base the estimate on a scientific data set – It is a number taken from out of the blue.
Its is mandatory in EU from 07/2019 onwards for new cars, to have external sound below 20 km/h for pedestrian safety.
I would like to know the sound of the Tesla Model 3. It should be already designed. The M3 for EU MUST have some external speakers.
My ZOE from 2013 has 6 speakers and an updatable sound generator for speeds below 30 km/h.
The Model 3 can already chirp on lock and unlock, but otherwise haven’t seen evidence of external speakers.
It should be the sound of tires on gravel. Organic and universally understood, or almost so.
The good news is that the rattling subwoofers of many lowered Impalas already meet this requirement, saving the owners any additional costs in their future electric conversions.
I actually did some tests with loud artificial sounds for my Nissan Leaf. Crossing a busy street where a number of pedestrians often ignore the traffic lights I found that the artificial sounds did little or no difference. The problem seems to be mainly related to smartphone use by the pedestrians.
Perhaps the best approach is to modify smartphones to alert the user to incoming cars.
I like, “Hey I’m Drivin’ Here.” Translated into the locally popular idiom.