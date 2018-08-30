Porsche Taycan Could Be Even Less Expensive Than We Thought

Porshe previously said that the upcoming Taycan EV would have a price roughly in line with the base Panamera, but the German brand has now decided to make it even less expensive, according to Automotive News Europe.

“We’re expecting a price somewhere between a Cayenne and a Panamera,” Robert Meier, Taycan model line director, told Automotive News Europe. Meier is referring to the German market, which puts the base price between the Cayenne’s 74,828 euros and Panamera’s 90,655 euros there. Considering the same figures for the American market puts the number between $65,700 and $85,000.

Buyers will be able to spend quite a bit more, too. Porsche Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke told Automotive News Europe that range-topping versions could cost as much as 200,000 euros ($230,000 at current exchange rates). For reference, the most expensive Panamera variant currently on sale is the Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive that goes for 199,183 euros in Germany or $194,800 in the United States.

Porsche claims that that the Taycan can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.5 seconds. The EV uses two permanently excited synchronous electric motors – one at each axle – that offer a combined output of at least 600 horsepower (440 kilowatts). The top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 kph), and the company estimates a total driving range of 310 miles (500 kilometers).

Porsche will unveil the Taycan sometime in 2019 as a vehicle for the 2020 model year. You can reserve one in the United States right now, but the cost depends on the dealer, including some requiring as much as $5,000 to reserve a spot in line. Potential customers in France can put down 2,500 euros ($2,880) to get their name on the list, or a pre-order requires 20,000 krone ($2,435) in Norway.

Source: Automotive News Europe