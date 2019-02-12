Porsche Taycan Electric Car Spied Charging In Wintry Scandinavia
Spotted in the frosty, winter climate of northern Scandinavia.
This Porsche Taycan EV is charging up to test its ability to add miles in the cold.
Don’t let those fake tailpipes fool you. This is a purely electric Porsche.
Recent news indicates that the Taycan may be delayed a bit as the automaker attempts to remove costs from the car. This would be part of an effort to be more in line with Tesla’s cost structure for its Model 3.
However, this change may not impact Porsche as much as it will Audi (both part of the larger VW Group).
Regardless of all that, Porsche continues to test its Taycan out in public. This latest series of shots focus quite a bit on charging and the car’s charging port.
Automedia notes:
Complete with tailpipes to hide its true EV intentions, our spies caught the all-electric machine undergoing charging at a public station in northern Scandinavia.
The Taycan will be purposed as a Tesla Model S rival, complete with a battery pack that will reportedly hold more than 530 kilometers.
Porsche claims that they are a front-runner in introducing the 800V system,. However, it will require a special 800V charge port to achieve those remarkable recharging times.
Take a look at these new spy images in the gallery below.
Porsche Taycan
Images: Automedia
Would be cool if it where charging on the menneks 63a 3 phase outlet on the left 😀👍🏼
The rumoured delays are for vehicles based on the next-gen PPE platform the Taycan is on the J1 platform and must have had its design freeze long ago.
I know I’m gonna get a bunch of pushback on this one, but the Taycan looks like a Panamera, not so much like the original Mission E. The Mission E woulda been super cool, stand out relative to the other vehicles on the road. This just looks like another Porsche.
Ok, lemme have it!
let’s at least wait to see it without camouflage.
Then, if it is like the last panamera we will live with it. On the other hand, if it will be ill proportioned like the first gen panamera/model 3, I will jump out of the window! LOL
The Model 3’s front out did Porsche, IMO. Very nice looking.
Taycan’s concept had common concept features: massive wheels, low front skirt and suicide doors. I doubt its front will match Tesla’s, and would guarantee it won’t mow grass. The front quarters have a new slit, that has been consistent and likely indicates the production version (my guess).
Concept to production will be a big step toward practical. It’s a ~90KWh cruiser, not a sprint EV. Just hope the neon calipers go bye bye, and prepare to be happy 😉
I find the front of the Model 3 to be the ugliest view of it.
Yeah, but all it need it a tiny tiny change to the front – to remove the look of the Donald Duck beak. The shape of the hood is really nice, I like the headlights that they have almost borrowed from a Ferrari.
If you look at the rendering of the Roadster 2, they could have borrowed the front of that. Maybe it’s a choise they made in order to get as low air resistance as possible.
I would have prefered a few knobs and switches inside though. Make changes without having to look, just by touch. Will probably get more used to it in a while, since they will sell quite well here in Norway. It it still a market that is not able to get all the EVs it want. Yes.. I’m talking to you Hyundai and KIA. Others have waiting lists as well, but during this and the next year – we’ll see a surplus of EVs for the first time.
I expect Renault will sell well, when it comes to small panel vans and the new Zöe.
The only pictures of the Taycan have been the various test mules. We’ll see what the production car looks like in September (hopefully earlier).
And I for one would not have a problem if the car looked just like “another Porsche”. Even the Mission E show car clearly looks like a Porsche.
They still screw Panamera body panels onto the Taycan body, hence the fake exhaust pipes. And the front is also disguised.
If you look at picture 12 in the slide show, you can see the real body panel and the fake one on top. They have even put some black foil over the head lights, to make the front seem wider and match with the fake panels.
You should think it is a Panamera, so I guess the camouflage does it’s job.
Porsche has said, this will have a starting price between the Cayenne and the Panamera.
In therms of size, it will probably be more like the S, than the 3, though.