Porsche Teases Taycan: Claims 0 To 62 MPH In 3.5 Seconds
Porsche clearly means business with their first all-electric car
Porsche is yet to reveal a real-life Taycan, let alone start production. But the Zuffenhausen based car maker is already making promoting their first all-electric vehicle as a top priority.
Pre-orders for this upcoming luxury sedan have already started in the United States and several other countries. Customers are able to do a Tesla-like deposit in order to get their vehicles among the first in the world. Hopefully, Porsche delivers these cars on time and as promised.
Today, Porsche GB teased the Taycan’s performance numbers. According to Porsche, the Taycan will be capable of sprinting from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in as little as 3.5 seconds. This puts the Taycan in some select company like the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG or the BMW F90 M5. While yes, this does put it at a disadvantage with the Tesla Model S, we’re confident that the Taycan will be a more performance driving optimized vehicle. Not just a straight line beast.
With huge torque from a standing start, the Taycan – seen here in camouflaged prototype form – goes from 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds. pic.twitter.com/xcWlfO7mfx
— Porsche GB (@PorscheGB) August 16, 2018
With all things considered, it looks like that Porsche is serious with the Taycan. This being their first effort in producing an all-electric car, the vehicle will most definitely be a handling jewel. The Taycan will – size wise – be placed somewhere between the Porsche Panamera and the Porsche 911. In turn, that makes it a direct rival to the industry-leading Tesla Model S.
The vehicle is slated to come equipped with two permanently excited synchronous electric motors (PSM), producing a combined output of 600 horsepower (400KW). With the 3.5 second acceleration time, a top speed electronically limited to 155mph (250km/h) and a 310 mile (500 kilometers), it’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.
36 Comments on "Porsche Teases Taycan: Claims 0 To 62 MPH In 3.5 Seconds"
Specs are actually closer to model3 Performance…
… and cost is 2x the model 3 performance
Let’s be honest this is a Porsche. You’re not going to confuse this with a family sedan. Tesla has caused everyone to view performance based on drag times. There’s more to performance than straight line performance.
So, you know the final price already? What is it?
Also the Model 3 P somehow does it with less HP. 480 vs 600.
Model 3 is smaller, and presumably somewhat lighter.
Smaller in what dimension? I’d guess the Model 3 interior space is MUCH larger, for instance.
What is the interior passenger volume of the Taycan?
Max. capacity: 15 clowns
We know Tesla only gets its best performance when the battery is at a high state of charge. For all we know Porsche might guarantee that 0-60 times from full battery to empty. It might also mean Porsche has a higher top speed or tuned the car to get better range at higher speeds. The devil is always in the details.
“top speed electronically limited to 155mph (250km/h)”
Most German cars are. .
They can also be bought without the limit, or change it, and they reach around 300.
If it’s not fast enough you can buy a Koenigsegg that reach 460km/h.
In real life 160km/h is more then enough for me. I usually max out at 130. On a straight, on a race track, I may drive faster. But that happens hardly ever.
Maybe I’ve seen a few accidents too much?
Performance is defined by more than 0-60 acceleration time. And only the performance variants of S have faster than 3.5 acceleration time to 60.
I use to say people have to try an Ariel Atom on a race track. Quick, small, wind and good handling.
I also like well balanced cars, on the track.
Ahah, yes, the P3D even does a little better ! But Porsche wins on the design.
Who wants to found the father of the #dieselgate for the sake of the design or the hype ?
” This also packs dual motors and is AWD, with top speed upped to 155 mph (250 k/h) and the 0 to 60- mph time reduced to 3.5 seconds.”
Tesla is really making the ‘performance’ brands work for their money, with the Model 3 midsize sedan with just 250Kw matching the specs of Porsche’s new fastest ever EV sports car.
Then there is the big full-size sedan Model S P100D at 2.5 to 60.
But since it’s Porsche, we should be looking at performance cars, so that would be the Roadster at 1.9 seconds.
Like I have been saying, this thing is a Model 3 competitor, not a Model S competitor. It’s the size of a Model 3, it’s the same layout as a Model 3 (4 door with a trunk, not a hatch), and it has similar performance specs as the performance Model 3.
It has auto-pilot? I missed that.
Sexy beast, though. You wouldn’t catch one of these babies coming out of GM as a halo car any time soon. Maybe they will put some clear polycarbonate over the headlights, that has to be a serious drag. Or, wait, they could do those flip-out headlights again like in the Porsche 944.
Sexy, but with all the baggage of waiting at CCS charger. This is more like BMW i3 competitor with those stupid suicide doors.
Those doors are for the concept car only.
It might have 0-60 times similar as a performance model 3, but that doesn’t mean the Porsche doesn’t have a higher top speed, able to maintain high speeds or have better performance at higher speeds. 0-60 only tells half the story for performance cars. That’s why car magazines do 60-80, 80-100 and quarter mile test. It’s easy to tune a car to do good 0-60/70 time, but suck at greater than 70 mph performance. The Leaf is a good example of a car that has pretty good 0-50 mph times, but slows down after that which hurts it’s 0-60 times.
“top speed electronically limited to 155mph (250km/h)”
The 3 already has good number in all of those tests. It’s up to Porsche to do it better and give someone a reason other than $1000 contrasting stitching on the seats to buy the Taycan.
This car fails. It has no easter eggs and no removable rear bumper
So the Taycan can ford deeper water than a Model 3? Impressive.
Taycan will be amphibious, just ask any Porsche enthusiast.
A decade late, Porsche finally dips their toes into the pure EV market. Better late than never I guess.
Your article and your title contradict themselves. The 3,5s is from 0-62mph (as in the text), not from 0-60mph (as in your title).
Fixed. Thank you. Sometimes title gets edited by a different person than the writer. It originally said 0-100 km/h.
Ahhh…if only there was an international standard the US could adopt 🙂
Would love that very much, believe me
Just start adopting any day you want 😉
From article: “…Porsche clearly means business with their first all-electric car…”
If Taycan is well received by Porsche’s customer base hopefully Porsche will be prepared to build in volume.
Lol so this porche supercar is slower than the slowest performance tesla? Good start porche.
We don’t have an actual confirmation on how quick it truly is.
If the size is between a Panamera and a 911, then this is a model 3P competitor, not a model S competitor.
But I think that’s a great thing! Would love to see a car-n-driver comparo between the Taycan and the Model 3P!!