Porsche Teases Taycan: Claims 0 To 62 MPH In 3.5 Seconds

BY VANJA KLJAIC

Porsche clearly means business with their first all-electric car

Porsche is yet to reveal a real-life Taycan, let alone start production. But the Zuffenhausen based car maker is already making promoting their first all-electric vehicle as a top priority.

Pre-orders for this upcoming luxury sedan have already started in the United States and several other countries. Customers are able to do a Tesla-like deposit in order to get their vehicles among the first in the world. Hopefully, Porsche delivers these cars on time and as promised.

Today, Porsche GB teased the Taycan’s performance numbers. According to Porsche, the Taycan will be capable of sprinting from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in as little as 3.5 seconds. This puts the Taycan in some select company like the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG or the BMW F90 M5. While yes, this does put it at a disadvantage with the Tesla Model S, we’re confident that the Taycan will be a more performance driving optimized vehicle. Not just a straight line beast.

With all things considered, it looks like that Porsche is serious with the Taycan. This being their first effort in producing an all-electric car, the vehicle will most definitely be a handling jewel. The Taycan will – size wise – be placed somewhere between the Porsche Panamera and the Porsche 911. In turn, that makes it a direct rival to the industry-leading Tesla Model S.

The vehicle is slated to come equipped with two permanently excited synchronous electric motors (PSM), producing a combined output of 600 horsepower (400KW). With the 3.5 second acceleration time, a top speed electronically limited to 155mph (250km/h) and a 310 mile (500 kilometers), it’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.

36 Comments on "Porsche Teases Taycan: Claims 0 To 62 MPH In 3.5 Seconds"

Bob

Specs are actually closer to model3 Performance…

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
dinhh68

… and cost is 2x the model 3 performance

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
theflew

Let’s be honest this is a Porsche. You’re not going to confuse this with a family sedan. Tesla has caused everyone to view performance based on drag times. There’s more to performance than straight line performance.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
ModernMarvelFan

So, you know the final price already? What is it?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Phel

Also the Model 3 P somehow does it with less HP. 480 vs 600.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
antrik

Model 3 is smaller, and presumably somewhat lighter.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
tester

Smaller in what dimension? I’d guess the Model 3 interior space is MUCH larger, for instance.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
ModernMarvelFan

What is the interior passenger volume of the Taycan?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
TM3x2 Chris

Max. capacity: 15 clowns

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
theflew

We know Tesla only gets its best performance when the battery is at a high state of charge. For all we know Porsche might guarantee that 0-60 times from full battery to empty. It might also mean Porsche has a higher top speed or tuned the car to get better range at higher speeds. The devil is always in the details.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Shaun

“top speed electronically limited to 155mph (250km/h)”

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
John Doe

Most German cars are. .
They can also be bought without the limit, or change it, and they reach around 300.

If it’s not fast enough you can buy a Koenigsegg that reach 460km/h.

In real life 160km/h is more then enough for me. I usually max out at 130. On a straight, on a race track, I may drive faster. But that happens hardly ever.
Maybe I’ve seen a few accidents too much?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Prsnep

Performance is defined by more than 0-60 acceleration time. And only the performance variants of S have faster than 3.5 acceleration time to 60.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
John Doe

I use to say people have to try an Ariel Atom on a race track. Quick, small, wind and good handling.
I also like well balanced cars, on the track.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
trololo

Ahah, yes, the P3D even does a little better ! But Porsche wins on the design.
Who wants to found the father of the #dieselgate for the sake of the design or the hype ?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Bloggin

” This also packs dual motors and is AWD, with top speed upped to 155 mph (250 k/h) and the 0 to 60- mph time reduced to 3.5 seconds.”

Tesla is really making the ‘performance’ brands work for their money, with the Model 3 midsize sedan with just 250Kw matching the specs of Porsche’s new fastest ever EV sports car.

Then there is the big full-size sedan Model S P100D at 2.5 to 60.

But since it’s Porsche, we should be looking at performance cars, so that would be the Roadster at 1.9 seconds.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
jelloslug

Like I have been saying, this thing is a Model 3 competitor, not a Model S competitor. It’s the size of a Model 3, it’s the same layout as a Model 3 (4 door with a trunk, not a hatch), and it has similar performance specs as the performance Model 3.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Vexar

It has auto-pilot? I missed that.
Sexy beast, though. You wouldn’t catch one of these babies coming out of GM as a halo car any time soon. Maybe they will put some clear polycarbonate over the headlights, that has to be a serious drag. Or, wait, they could do those flip-out headlights again like in the Porsche 944.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Sexy, but with all the baggage of waiting at CCS charger. This is more like BMW i3 competitor with those stupid suicide doors.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
jelloslug

Those doors are for the concept car only.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
theflew

It might have 0-60 times similar as a performance model 3, but that doesn’t mean the Porsche doesn’t have a higher top speed, able to maintain high speeds or have better performance at higher speeds. 0-60 only tells half the story for performance cars. That’s why car magazines do 60-80, 80-100 and quarter mile test. It’s easy to tune a car to do good 0-60/70 time, but suck at greater than 70 mph performance. The Leaf is a good example of a car that has pretty good 0-50 mph times, but slows down after that which hurts it’s 0-60 times.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Shaun

“top speed electronically limited to 155mph (250km/h)”

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
jelloslug

The 3 already has good number in all of those tests. It’s up to Porsche to do it better and give someone a reason other than $1000 contrasting stitching on the seats to buy the Taycan.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Jack

This car fails. It has no easter eggs and no removable rear bumper

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Brian

So the Taycan can ford deeper water than a Model 3? Impressive.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
TM3x2 Chris

Taycan will be amphibious, just ask any Porsche enthusiast.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Speculawyer

A decade late, Porsche finally dips their toes into the pure EV market. Better late than never I guess.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Etain

Your article and your title contradict themselves. The 3,5s is from 0-62mph (as in the text), not from 0-60mph (as in your title).

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Steven Loveday

Fixed. Thank you. Sometimes title gets edited by a different person than the writer. It originally said 0-100 km/h.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Etain

Ahhh…if only there was an international standard the US could adopt 🙂

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Steven Loveday

Would love that very much, believe me

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Daniel

Just start adopting any day you want 😉

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
CDAVIS

From article: “…Porsche clearly means business with their first all-electric car…”
—————-

If Taycan is well received by Porsche’s customer base hopefully Porsche will be prepared to build in volume.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Eveplayer77

Lol so this porche supercar is slower than the slowest performance tesla? Good start porche.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Clive

We don’t have an actual confirmation on how quick it truly is.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
K L

If the size is between a Panamera and a 911, then this is a model 3P competitor, not a model S competitor.

But I think that’s a great thing! Would love to see a car-n-driver comparo between the Taycan and the Model 3P!!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago