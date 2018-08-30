Porsche Teases Taycan: Claims 0 To 62 MPH In 3.5 Seconds

6 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Porsche clearly means business with their first all-electric car

Porsche is yet to reveal a real-life Taycan, let alone start production. But the Zuffenhausen based car maker is already making promoting their first all-electric vehicle as a top priority.

Pre-orders for this upcoming luxury sedan have already started in the United States and several other countries. Customers are able to do a Tesla-like deposit in order to get their vehicles among the first in the world. Hopefully, Porsche delivers these cars on time and as promised.

Today, Porsche GB teased the Taycan’s performance numbers. According to Porsche, the Taycan will be capable of sprinting from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in as little as 3.5 seconds. This puts the Taycan in some select company like the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG or the BMW F90 M5. While yes, this does put it at a disadvantage with the Tesla Model S, we’re confident that the Taycan will be a more performance driving optimized vehicle. Not just a straight line beast.

With huge torque from a standing start, the Taycan – seen here in camouflaged prototype form – goes from 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds. pic.twitter.com/xcWlfO7mfx — Porsche GB (@PorscheGB) August 16, 2018

With all things considered, it looks like that Porsche is serious with the Taycan. This being their first effort in producing an all-electric car, the vehicle will most definitely be a handling jewel. The Taycan will – size wise – be placed somewhere between the Porsche Panamera and the Porsche 911. In turn, that makes it a direct rival to the industry-leading Tesla Model S.

The vehicle is slated to come equipped with two permanently excited synchronous electric motors (PSM), producing a combined output of 600 horsepower (400KW). With the 3.5 second acceleration time, a top speed electronically limited to 155mph (250km/h) and a 310 mile (500 kilometers), it’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.