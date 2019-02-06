39 M BY MARK KANE

New features and markets included in Porsche Charging Service

Porsche is expanding its Porsche Charging Service – launched in May 2018 – to five new countries, which will enable access to more than 49,000 charging points under single contract, through Porsche ID card or smartphone app.

The service was initially available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Finland, and now also in Norway, France and Spain. Great Britain and Italy will follow shortly, which will bring total number to 12 countries.

Porsche Charging Service cost €2.50 ($2.85) per month in Germany, plus fees for using the charging points, which depends on particular provider, charging station and amount of electricity.

The Porsche Charging Service also is getting new features like:

Rating function – This indicates when a vehicle was last charged at a charging station, and also lets users know how up-to-date and reliable the information is for the respective charging point

– This indicates when a vehicle was last charged at a charging station, and also lets users know how up-to-date and reliable the information is for the respective charging point Daily capacity utilisation – In order to permit better planning of charging operations, the daily capacity utilisation of the charging station is also shown.

– In order to permit better planning of charging operations, the daily capacity utilisation of the charging station is also shown. Navigation to charging station – In addition, the user interface in the app and the navigation function have been improved: After selecting a charging point, it is now easier to switch to navigation via Google Maps, whether on a smartphone or via Apple CarPlay in the vehicle.

“The Porsche Charging Service, the digital platform for all charging-related services, was launched in May 2018. The service searches for suitable charging stations and performs invoicing via centrally stored payment details. It is therefore not necessary to register with different providers. This takes place across the covered countries at a guaranteed unit price per market and independent of currency. The corresponding free app and the Porsche navigation system guide customers to the selected charging station. Information on the location and availability of charging stations and on the price for vehicle charging are available in real-time. At the charging station, user identification takes place either by QR code via the app or with the so-called “Porsche ID Card”, which users receive free of charge after registering for the service.”

