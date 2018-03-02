Which Electric SUV Would You Buy? I-Pace, Model X Or Kona – Take Our Poll

8 hours ago by Eric Loveday

With the newly revealed Hyundai Kona Electric and Jaguar I-Pace, we wonder which would you buy (we’ve included the Tesla Model X) if price didn’t matter.

Let’s say you’re in the market for a long-range electric SUV. Your priorities are that it seats at least 5 and has more than 200 miles of range. Well, your options are limited right now and you’ll still have to wait awhile for the Kona Electric and I-Pace to become available, but which of the three would you choose?

We’ve added the Model X in because it meets the above criteria, though it’s been on the market for quite some time now.

Before selecting an answer, take a look back at our detailed debut posts of both the Kona Electric and I-Pace for a refresher on specs and other important details.

Money no object, which electric SUV would you buy? Hyundai Kona Electric

Jaguar I-Pace

Tesla Model X View Results