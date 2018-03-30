Plug-In Electric Car Sales Driven Up By Tesla In Netherlands

JUL 11 2018 BY MARK KANE

The Netherlands closes out the first half of the year at high gains in plug-in electric car sales – 131% year-over-year at an average market share of 3.6%.

In June, some 2,309 plug-in were sold in the country (up 141%) at a high 4.9% market share, which is the best result in the past 18 months.

The majority of sales come from all-electric models – the top eight models are BEVs:

Tesla Model S – 650 (1,763 YTD)

– 650 (1,763 YTD) Nissan LEAF – 251 (1,242 YTD)

– 251 (1,242 YTD) Volkswagen e-Golf – 144 (1,180 YTD)

– 144 (1,180 YTD) Tesla Model X – 475 (1,045 YTD)

– 475 (1,045 YTD) Hyundai IONIQ Electric – 101 (797 YTD)

– 101 (797 YTD) BMW i3 – 156 (641 YTD)

– 156 (641 YTD) Renault ZOE – 130 (561 YTD)

– 130 (561 YTD) Opel Ampera-e – 75 (524 YTD)

Interesting is that Tesla becomes the biggest player in the Netherlands with 1,125 sales in June (more than Audi sold of all of its vehicles).

The Model S is #1 EV and almost outsold the BMW 5-series for the first half of the year (2,050). On the other hand, Tesla Model X is the most popular SUV – the second best Volvo XC90 noted only 533 in six months (including 33 T8 PHEV).

Historically, sales in the Netherlands were better in the past, which was related to generous incentives and rushes when those incentives were ending. Now it’s a little more organic growth up from the bottom.

Source: EV Sales Blog