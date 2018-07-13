Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Germany Up 23% In June

53 M BY MARK KANE

The passenger plug-in electric car market increased in Germany last month by 23% to 5,790 and 1.7% market share.

June was one of the five best months ever although the general pace of growth decreased this summer, as compared to a year ago.

Both types – all-electric and plug-in hybrids – were expanding:

BEVs: 2,651 – up 21% at 0.78% market share

– up 21% at 0.78% market share PHEVs: 3,139 – up 25% at 0.92% market share

Two BMWs (i3 and 225xe Active Tourer) exceeded 500 registrations in June, but the Renault ZOE (465) was the one that became the best-selling model in the first half of the year – 2,691.

Volkswagen e-Golf was second 2,561 and BMW i3 third (2,449). Nissan LEAF this time was way back at #13 with just 892 registrations during the first six months of 2018 and only 127 in June.

Tesla sold 280 cars in June (200 Model S and 80 Model X) and 1,251 YTD (down 34%) as Model S decreased 32% to 856 and Model X decreased 37.5% to 395 new registrations.

Strong performance was shown by the light delivery electric vehicle produced by DHL. Its StreetScooter noted 680 new registrations in June and 1,680 YTD.

In total, more than 33,500 passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Germany so far this year, which is 51% more than a year ago.

Passenger car registrations:

Source: EV Sales Blog