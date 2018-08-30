Plug-In Electric Car Sales To Surpass 500,000 This Month In California

2 H BY MARK KANE

The 500,000th plug-in electric car should be sold right about now.

Because of the Tesla Model 3 sales tsunami, California experienced a high acceleration of plug-in electric car sales in the past few months. In April, the state celebrated 400,000 cumulative sales, and in November it will be 500,000!

October 2018 ended with 491,001 sales, which was 48.1% of the total in the U.S. (1,020,317) according to Veloz. It means that less than 9,000 were needed to hit the 500,000-unit mark and it that should be achieved right around now.

“Veloz—a first-of-its-kind public-private coalition of major electric car industry stakeholders—is eagerly anticipating California achieving its 500,000th electric car sale. The organization, which closely tracks advancements in the industry, launched the “Electric For All” awareness campaign to boost electric car awareness and purchase intent even more.”

This year, California notes a very high share in total U.S. plug-in sales – 60.9% after the first ten months of 2018 (161,825 out of 265,882).

The other stats include:

18,151 charging points

35 hydrogen stations

41 models available

We need to add one important note here that having 500,000 cars sold sine 2010, doesn’t mean there is 500,000 cars on the roads as many sold were to out-of-staters and others are off the road for various reasons.

“Veloz has its finger on the pulse of California’s electric car market and its latest monthly report on sales and infrastructure shows that this month the state will sell its 500,000th electric car. As of the just-released numbers, the state has just under 9,000 sales to go before it hits the goal. The data is aggregated from a number of trusted sources and packaged in an easy to read and share “sales dashboard.” Graphics embedded below.” “September electric car sales for the nation more than doubled from a year ago. And the Tesla Model 3 is now the fourth-best-selling passenger car in the U.S. But, even with California capturing almost 50 percent of national electric car market, almost 70 percent of counties across the state received a failing grade for ozone pollution caused by tailpipe emissions.”

Josh Boone, executive director of Veloz said

“It’s clear Californians are embracing the electric car. Sales have skyrocketed in the last three months—bringing us to the brink of the half-million electric car sales mark—but more needs to be done. This is why Veloz’s ‘Electric For All’ public awareness campaign is inspiring consumers to make the jump to electric transportation. Electric cars are simply amazing and the experience is delightful – they are fun, fast, quiet and clean.” “Electric cars are the new cool. With this campaign, more Californians will know about and experience them. And, like these half-million people, many, many more will fall in love with a better way to drive.”

Plug-in electric car sales in California

Source: Veloz