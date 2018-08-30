Peugeot Hopes That France Revives Incentives For PHEVs
€2,000 for plug-in hybrids would be enough, according to Peugeot.
Peugeot, which in the broader sense means PSA Group, urges on the French government to revive incentives for purchasing plug-in hybrid cars in France, its biggest market.
Currently, there is only a €6,000 bonus to purchase all-electric models, while the €1,000 for PHEVs ended in 2017.
It’s time to review the policy under a draft of 2019 budget proposals and PSA Group probably would like to strengthen its plug-in hybrid campaign with 8 new models planned for the next two years.
Laurent Fabre, a governmental affairs executive for the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and Opel vehicles, said:
“We’re asking for the reinstatement of incentives on plug-in hybrid vehicles,”
“Plug-in hybrids, which avoid the range constraints of battery-only cars, offer the most reliable way to “kick-start the market” for electrified vehicles, Fabre said, adding the government was “attentive” to these considerations.”
Renault, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be interested in those incentives, as it only offers all-electric models.
Assuming that sales of PHEVs in France will double to some 20,000 annually, at €2,000, taxpayers would need to spend €40 million on the incentives.
Source: Reuters
4 Comments on "Peugeot Hopes That France Revives Incentives For PHEVs"
No need for this PHEV incentive! Tesla Model 3 will kickstart the EV market just fine
From your username I assume you’re from the Netherlands? Lots of people (many of them in Europe and other relatively densely-populated regions) have a problem with the Model 3’s form factor. It’s big on the outside, but fairly small on the inside, even compared to many ICE cars (my Skoda Roomster is 50cm shorter, 25cm narrower and still has more passenger space in every dimension and 40% more cargo space, plus a lot more flexibility in configuring the passenger/cago tradeoff) .
No hatchback means carrying anything except groceries or a couple of suitcases is awkward, and no furniture trips to Ikea without a roof rack. Dealbreaker.
Yeah, IKEA trip, a real deal-breaker…or not! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jj2jVhhfo7Y
the €2,000 is not paid by taxpayers at all.
It is taken out of the Bonus/malus system. Polluting cars are taxed more and cleaner cars are taxed less. Basically if you choose to buy a polluting car, you’re helping financing those who choose to reduce their carbon footprint.