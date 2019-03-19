Penske Tests Fuso eCanter Electric Truck In California

1 H BY MARK KANE

More than 100 were delivered globally

Daimler delivered the first Fuso eCanter electric truck to Penske Truck Leasing for urban delivery in California.

In December, Penske received also the first out of ten Freightliner eM2s for testing and is waiting for the 10 Freightliner eCascadia heavy-duty trucks. All the vehicles are to be evaluated in real-world service by various companies to prepare for truck electrification.

“Penske plans to operate the light duty trucks from FUSO for urban delivery in California. As an experienced truck manufacturer and through the backing of its parent Daimler Trucks, FUSO can demonstrate its ability of supporting the operation of eCanter trucks through its established parts, service and warranty network of FUSO dealerships.”

The Fuso eCanter is the first Daimler’s EV truck designated for commercialization with more than 100 in customers hands. The eCanter is in use in:

Japan

Europe (Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Portugal)

U.S.

Hartmut Schick, Head of Daimler Trucks Asia:

“With its FUSO brand Daimler was able to gain knowledge and experience with e-trucks globally in various markets. We are very proud, that now with Penske a huge commercial customer in the US will also operate the FUSO eCanter for urban delivery – next to its Freightliner brothers. Penske will benefit from the global know how and experience network within Daimler Trucks.”

Brian Hard, president and CEO of Penske Truck Leasing said:

“We’re pleased to begin introducing the eCanter into our fleet. We continue to invest in the latest viable innovative vehicle technologies to benefit our customers. With a guaranteed range of 100 km and a fast-charging option, the eCanter is a viable option for fleets seeking to reduce tailpipe emissions and noise pollution in urban delivery settings.”

