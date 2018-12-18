Panasonic CEO Says Solid-State Batteries Aren’t Ready For Primetime
Solid-state batteries maybe in the 2030s?
Panasonic is one of the leading automotive lithium-ion battery manufacturers so it’s interesting to hear where the Japanese company stands on the introduction of solid-state batteries.
According to Tom Gebhardt – the CEO of Panasonic North America – solid-state batteries are at least a decade away from average/mainstream electric vehicles.
In other words, Panasonic does not exclude solid-state batteries and maybe there will be even some cars with such batteries in the next several years, but not the series-produced models.
Gebhardt anticipates that batteries will get incremental improvements instead of major transformative change.
We should add though that, in general, the big companies and market leaders are the last who’d like to see a major breakthrough, because it could potentially harm their businesses.
“solid-state batteries are at least a decade away from average/mainstream electric vehicles”. Out of topic but so are in my opinion full self driving cars, would not be surprised for this to be more than a decade away actually (again for average/mainstream vehicles and in all conditions).
Fully autonomous vehicles are at least a decade away before they can handle both weather and special circumstances that pop up all the time, like first responder vehicles on the side of the road, police checkpoints, detours, accidents, downed trees and power lines, etc. And that’s assuming we fix EVERY place where roads are poorly marked or even mismarked. The GPS in my car routinely gets the speed limit wrong in rural areas, and we’re going to let cars drive themselves based on bad data? Yikes!
(To be clear: I am not a luddite. I detest the way people drive on US roads and I desperately want to see autonomous vehicles arrive here and become the norm. But I’ve also been a software designer and programmer for decades so I have a really good idea just how hard it is to overcome the inherent stupidity of computers to make them act smart. Spoiler: It’s way harder than non-programmers think.)
definitely, just look at how well self checkout works. It’s been around for a long time but it still only works 95% of the time. AVs need to work 100% of the time, and it’s that last 5% of situations that are the roadblocks.
I’m certain full self-driving (defined as SAE Level 5) is more like 20-25 years away, if not more. As a former researcher in AI, in my opinion doing a good job in it will require essentially building a “strong AI” system, equivalent to passingthe Turing Test an indefinite length of time. The problem is indeed that an L5 system needs to handle 100% (not 99.95%) of the situations, or if it can’t, manage to stop the car safely off the road, which isn’t always possible.
Until solid-state batteries are in the type of EV I want, I’ll stick with ICE vehicles. The price would have to be right, of course.
I want the best energy storage option possible in a BEV. Right now, that means lithium batteries, which are in my car, and I’m very happy with it, and not just when I get to cruise by the local Exxon station and wave.
If in the future solid state provides a better solution, great! I’ll buy a car that uses them. But for now, I’m dramatically cutting my carbon footprint (I charge with 100% green electrons) and getting a vastly better ownership and driving experience.
We should not let the promise of perfection keep us from adopting excellent, already available solutions.
That is a rather arbitrary requirement. If the batteries perform the task I need them too, I could not care less about the underlying technology. Current batteries are good enough to go electric and never look back!
Yes, we know…you want something that doesn’t exist for free. Can we stop feeding the troll?
He is right, they are not. They could be safer but may not have higher capacity nor charge more quickly. Sulfur could be the next advance, but has a ways to go yet.
I thought 2025 was usually the consensus date for switch to solid state batteries
2025 was a year given for seeming them on the market.
You’ll note that the Panasonic exec talked about “average/mainstream” electric vehicles.
In other words, although they’ll be on the market, they won’t be price-competitive.
The batteries that we have today are more than adequate. I do not know why there is a hype about solid state batteries. If anything the military will not allow it to be used by civilian application until they have something better. They have to have the edge.
Adequate for you. For many others they are still too expensive for the type of range they expect from a car in a cold climate for example. But we are getting there, quite fast actually.
Don’t say … Honda and Toyota are waiting. Must be around the corner, corner shorter than a decade long corner. I say this Panasonic dude has no clue what he’s talking about, right? … eyeroll
Sounds like the same story we hear in related articles: like ICE manufacturers saying that BEVs are not ready for mass adoption.
So everyone here is going to say that Panasonic is a laggard stuck with current technology, right?
Oh wait, Panasonic is a Tesla partner. Never mind…