Panasonic CEO Says Solid-State Batteries Aren’t Ready For Primetime

Solid-state batteries maybe in the 2030s?

Panasonic is one of the leading automotive lithium-ion battery manufacturers so it’s interesting to hear where the Japanese company stands on the introduction of solid-state batteries.

According to Tom Gebhardt – the CEO of Panasonic North America – solid-state batteries are at least a decade away from average/mainstream electric vehicles.

In other words, Panasonic does not exclude solid-state batteries and maybe there will be even some cars with such batteries in the next several years, but not the series-produced models.

Gebhardt anticipates that batteries will get incremental improvements instead of major transformative change.

We should add though that, in general, the big companies and market leaders are the last who’d like to see a major breakthrough, because it could potentially harm their businesses.

Source: Business Insider