Ohio Turnpike Gets Electrified Via Electrify America

Electrify America is officially working with the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to install the roadway’s first-ever electric vehicle charging stations.

The U.S. Midwest states tend to be less serviced than other areas when it comes to EV charging infrastructure. Still, it’s somewhat surprising to learn that the Ohio Turnpike has never had any electric car chargers to date. Fortunately, that’s about to change in the near future.

The Ohio Turnpike has been a substantial interstate in the U.S. since 1955. Essentially, it connects the Midwest with the East Coast. According to Green Car Congress, the turnpike saw 55.2 million vehicles in 2017.

The new Electrify America charging stations will each have four separate units with 150 to 350 kW of power available. The 350 kW units employ a unique, cooled-cable system, which is the first of its kind that has been certified for public use. These chargers can deliver up to 20 miles per minute, which is about seven times faster than typical 50 kW fast chargers.

In terms of locations, the stations will be built at the Blue Heron and Wyandot Services Plazas in Genoa, as well as the Tiffin River Service Plazas in West Unity. The partners picked these particular service plazas due to an assumption that they will encounter the most electric car traffic in the years to come.

Electrify America will install 4,800 charging units across the U.S. as part of its $500-million Cycle One plan, which is due to be complete by June of 2019.

Source: Green Car Congress