  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. November 2018 Narrowly Misses Top All-Time Month For U.S. EV Sales

November 2018 Narrowly Misses Top All-Time Month For U.S. EV Sales

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 4

While Tesla Model 3 sales didn’t surpass that of September, Model S, X, and other automakers’ sales rise up to elevate November.

Based on automakers’ sales reports and our estimates, we report a total of 44,148 plug-in electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in November, compared to last year’s 17,178 and last month’s 34,094.  While it wasn’t the best month of all time, it only missed by a hair.

Related EV Sales Content:
Monthly Plug-In EV Sales Scorecard
Tesla Model 3 Sales Charge Way Past Milestone Of 100,000 In U.S.
November 2018 U.S. Plug-In EV Sales Report Card: Model Recaps

We didn’t really expect that the second month of the quarter would post such incredible numbers, especially with Model 3 sales at an estimated 3,600 units lower than September’s all-time high. As it turns out, Tesla sold a slew of Model S and Model X vehicles (likely due to the expiration of the U.S. federal EV tax credit). In addition, automaker’s like GM, Ford, and even FCA made compelling progress.

Five out of five months in 2018 have claimed a spot on our list of top months of all time for U.S. EV sales. In fact, the last five months are also the top five months, albeit not in calendar order. While we know full well that Tesla is the most substantial contributor to this new trend, numbers wouldn’t be where they are today without the respectable sales of the Toyota Prius Prime, Chevrolet Volt, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, and Nissan LEAF. In November, the Ford Fusion Energi, BMW 530e, and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid also posted notable sales figures.

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

  1. September 2018 – 44,589
  2. November 2018 – 44,148
  3. August 2018 – 36,380 
  4. October 2018 – 34,094
  5. July 2018 – 29,514

The Tesla Model 3 tops our chart by leaps and bounds, with 114,532 estimated U.S. deliveries. This makes it 11 months in a row that the Model 3 has been the U.S. EV sales leader. We estimate Tesla sold some 18,650 Model 3s in the month of November.

Model S and Model X sales were up significantly in November, though the vehicles remain in the 3rd and 4th positions on the year, respectively. Overall, Tesla delivered an estimated 24,600 vehicles last month, which adds up to well over half of all EVs sold in the U.S. in November. Based on our estimates – for the year as a whole – Tesla has sold a whopping 159,027 vehicles in the U.S. out of a total of some ~312,877 overall EV sales to date. The automaker now officially accounts for over half of all electric vehicles sold in the U.S. for 2018.

Let’s take a closer look at the other top-selling electric vehicles in the U.S. this November:

The Toyota Prius Prime lands in the six-spot for the month and the second-place position for the year as a whole, with 2,312 deliveries in the U.S. in November.

The Chevrolet Volt surpasses the Chevrolet Bolt EV once again, after falling behind its stablemate in October. In addition, it remains ahead of the Bolt by over some 1,700 units for the year as a whole. Based on our estimates, the Volt lands in the second-place position for November, (3,930) and remains in the fifth position for the year thus far. Still, our research shows that Chevrolet Bolt sales were up considerably in November, at 3,025, slotting it in the four-spot on the month and maintaining its sixth place position for 2018 as a whole.

The Honda Clarity PHEV, Ford Fusion EnergiNissan LEAF,  and BMW 530e all sold over 1,000 copies in November as well. The Clarity PHEV sits in sixth place on the year, followed by the LEAF, 5 Series, and Fusion, respectively.

We’ll close out the month with the usual final data points and another look at our completed sales chart.

Other Statistical Points of Interest from November 2018

Top Manufacturers Of Plug-In Vehicles:

  1. Tesla* – 24,600
  2. General Motors* – 6,968
  3. BMW Group – 2,314
  4. Toyota – 2,312
  5. Honda – 1.903
  6. Ford – 1.132
  7. Nissan –  1,128

Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In November*

  1. BEV – 29,819
  2. PHEV – 14,329

*Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as BMW i3 splits (BEV + REx), and multiple automakers refusing to reach out or reply related to individual EV sales.

2018 U.S. EV SALESJANFEBMARAPRMAYJUNJULAUGSEPOCTNOVDECTOTAL
Tesla Model 31875248538203750600059021425017800222501775018650114,532
Toyota Prius Prime 1496205029222626292422371984207122132001231224,836
Tesla Model S800112533751250152027501200262537501350275022,495
Tesla Model X70097528251025145025501325275039751225320022,000
Chevrolet Volt*71398317821325167513361475182521291475393018,648
Chevrolet Bolt EV1177142417741275112510831175122515492075302516,907
Honda Clarity PHEV*59488110611049163914451440149520281935185715,424
Nissan LEAF  15089515001171157613671149131515631234112813,048
BMW 530e*22441368951872994253674975673310127,301
Ford Fusion Energi64079478274274060452239648045311317,284
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid**3754504804256507104506546376238956,349
BMW i3 (BEV + REx)  3826239925034245804644184614244905,761
BMWX5 xDrive 40e*2615966275634993214312642252242134,224
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV3003233732732973903503663783093763,735
Kia Niro PHEV*1552462271202182812253463133236193,073
Audi A3 Sportback e-tron*1451992141892672382202402302101802,332
Fiat 500e**  21023528521525022522075941001482,057
Volvo XC60 PHEV*1091551671412142261852102151802252,027
BMW 330e*1011422021661501381061921952293731,994
Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid*12493362751681952002101702001,806
Mercedes C350e*291722081581661761651708275801,481
Hyundai IONIQ PHEV*2217821818021714318043111281361,456
Mini Countryman SE PHEV*12710074106163211210128140117741,450
Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV*9910693901261331151251201001301,237
Volkswagen e-Golf  1781981641287632183214622301,132
smart ED  84901038011012610310898951001,097
Kia Soul EV11516315715213357130331861611,080
Honda Clarity BEV20310448523712612075122116371,040
Porsche Cayenne S-E*11312119726559121545602535947
Kia Optima PHEV*8610315614298839039175179944
Mercedes GLE 550e*44701819383758590422835826
BMW i832394757644572675564133675
Ford C-Max Energi23414210557186441200582
Ford Focus Electric  7073137838850467401559
Hyundai Sonata PHEV*52547838676260201555456
Mercedes GLC 350e*5575964666065272024447
Volvo S90 T8 PHEV*2729522930353040453540392
Hyundai IONIQ EV49360732473521122134321
BMW 740e*1823316017164018254518311
Cadillac CT6 PHEV*624174230182623111213222
Jaguar I-Pace5165170
Mercedes B250e  40493373001010134
Mercedes S550e*1331197781085485
2018 U.S. Sales Totals12,04916,84526,37319,55624,31025,01929,51436,38044,58934,09444,148312,877
2017 U.S. Sales Totals11,00412,37518,54213,36716,59617,04615,54016,51421,24214,31517,17826,107199,826
2018 Worldwide Sales*82,00081,000141,000128,450159,346157,933144,975172,400200,500208,8001,467,404

Above – 2018 Monthly Sales Chart For The Major Plug-In Automakers. *Estimated Sales Numbers – Reconciled on Monthly or Quarterly Totals. ** Estimated (Based on State/Rebate Data and other reports). BEV models are designated with the icon.

Categories: BMW, Chevrolet, Honda, Nissan, Sales, Tesla, Toyota

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "November 2018 Narrowly Misses Top All-Time Month For U.S. EV Sales"

newest oldest most voted
Vexar

Wait, the Model 3 sold only 18650 last month? I thought they would at least sell 21700, given that’s their battery cell format.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Billy Gomes

what stands out to me, is 29,819 pure BEV’s were sold in the US in November, Tesla sold an estimated 24,600, or 82%. 55% of all EV’s sold. If that is not Market Dominance idk what is.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Get Real

Yes, something the shills, shorters and haters like to ignore as they push their anti-Tesla narratives.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
ModernMarvelFan

That is a good and bad thing. When a single model dominate so much, it often “clips” a segment. Prius absolutely dominated the non-plugin hybrid market for decades and there is very little “incentives” left for anyone else to compete in the hybrid segment. So, the entire segment stagnated around 5% of the overall market.

Let us hope it is not the case with BEVs.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago