Nissan Teases IMQ Electric Crossover Concept Ahead Of Geneva

47 M BY MARK KANE

Nissan IMQ concept joins the overload of EVs in Geneva

Nissan will reveal at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show an all-new electric concept crossover – the Nissan IMQ. The first image looks a little bit exaggerated with not much window space, but let’s wait for the photos.

It’s one of the two new concepts – IMQ and IMS, for which trademarks were registered in December. The IMS “elevated sports sedan” debuted at NAIAS in Detroit.

“Join Nissan at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show for the reveal of the IMQ concept crossover, an all-new vehicle that embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility and gives a sneak peek as to what might be in your future driveway.”

We guess that the IMQ will be based on the same platform as the IMS and will get a similar 115 kWh battery, which in the case of IMS translated into a range of up to 380 miles (611 km). A dual motor all-wheel drive system is expected to provide up to 360 kW of power and 800 Nm of torque.

Of course, European consumers will also get a chance to see the new 62 kWh Nissan LEAF e+ in Geneva.