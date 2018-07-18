  1. Home
Nissan LEAF Sales Up 234% In Japan

BY MARK KANE

Nissan LEAF in Japan still sells in solid volume.

The second-generation Nissan LEAF noted 2,065 sales in August, which made it the #31 best-selling model overall for the month. The annual growth of sales is high at 234%.

Through the first eight months of the year, Nissan sold in Japan 18,691 LEAFs (more than in 12 months of any previous year), which is 111% more than a year ago.

Nissan LEAF Sales In Japan – August 2018

The best selling EV in Japan reached cumulative sales of 108,110.





5 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Sales Up 234% In Japan"


Benz

When is Nissan going to unveil the new battery pack for the Nissan Leaf?

Will Nissan do that in Q4 2018?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Anton

I heard February, but I have no information to confirm that with.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Texas Leaf

I spoke to a Nissan customer representative at a National EV Week event that was adamant that the 60 kWh battery would NOT have an active thermal management system. This may have just been a ploy to keep sales of the 2018 model up but I would not be in the least surprised if this iturns out to be true. With 60 kWh giving the Leaf almost 500 miles of range with a single fast charge, it’s easy to understand why Nissan may still be reluctant to put TMS on the Leaf.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mikael

Why would it be easy to understand? I would find it very hard to understand….

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Texas Leaf

Most people on very long trips, 1000+ miles, may only travel up to 500 miles and then charge over night and letting me battery cool off at a hotel. The problems with battery overheating are only going to be acute in summer months on long trips with more than one fast charge. Including the added expense of TMS which may be rarely needed may be an expense Nissan would want to avoid to keep the price of the Leaf down.

32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago