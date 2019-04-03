  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

Envision Group acquired Nissan’s battery production

Nissan announced that the sale of its battery business to Envision Group, announced in summer 2018, was completed.

The Chinese company was set to purchase 75% of the business, while Nissan was required to maintain 25% and will continue to use batteries (40 kWh and 62 kWh battery packs for the Nissan LEAF and Nissan e-NV200 models), produced by Envision Group. The official start of operation under Envision was scheduled for April 1, 2019.

The deal included:

  • Nissan subsidiary Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)
  • battery manufacturing operations in Smyrna, Tennessee, owned by Nissan North America Inc. (NNA)
  • battery manufacturing operations in Sunderland, England, owned by Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd. (NMUK)
  • Nissan’s Japanese battery development and production engineering operations located in Oppama, Atsugi and Zama

Marking the completion of the transaction, Nissan’s Chief Competitive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi said:

“The new company has the opportunity to grow as a battery company with increased competitiveness under Envision. Nissan will continue to work with the new company as an important supplier as we concentrate our energy on developing and producing market-leading electric vehicles.”

10 Comments on "Nissan Confirms Sale Of Battery Business To Envision Group"

William

I hope Nissan can add a decent active TMS to their batteries, in their next generation EV (2020-21). Hopefully the charge rate is up to at least 150kw, on the new EA CCS Network in North America. Nissan needs to dump CHAdeMO here in the MAGA states.

1 hour ago
Brian

Of your three hopes, I predict exactly none of them will come to fruition. Still passively cooled, charge at less than 100kW, still using CHAdeMO.

1 hour ago
William

Given Nissans EV track record (2011-2019) , your prediction is probably “exactly” right!

59 minutes ago
Speculawyer

🙁

49 minutes ago
ffbj

That seems more than likely.
For Nissan to do an about face after all these years of claiming their batteries and lack of a TMS are perfectly fine as they are is highly improbable.

22 minutes ago
Speculawyer

IMHO, those are 3 extremely wise tips that Nissan should follow. I just hope they are listening.

I think they should offer CCS in parallel to Chademo thus turning their weakness into an advantage.

50 minutes ago
Speculawyer

Selling off your battery division doesn’t seem to send a message of confidence about your EV cars. :-/

Especially when the dominant player in the EV is well known for owning it’s own battery factory.

52 minutes ago
TJKR

100% agree. At this point in the BEV adoption phase, business of making batteries seems to be more of an altruistic endeavor than a business. No one wants to swallow that big bitter pill. A lot of companies will have a harder time getting cells when they try to bring new EV’s to market at affordable prices.

41 minutes ago
Ed

Actually, I think it makes perfect sense. Without the battery division, Nissan will be able to buy battery pack from LG, Panasonic, CATL or BYD (IF they have spare), saving the battery R&I cost.

32 minutes ago
Paul Schlueter

They need to bring down the cost of replacement packs for older cars. The 24Kwh pack price has actually increased. The current price of a 24Kwh pack is over $6,000. Was down to $5,200 a year ago.

32 minutes ago