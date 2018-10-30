Nissan LEAF U.S. Sales Drop Down In October 2018

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Steady is how LEAF sales have rolled most of the year, but now we see a downturn.

October 2018 is shaping up to be the strongest sales months in U.S. history, but the same is unfortunately not true for the Nissan LEAF.

With just 1,234 LEAF sold in October, sales are down quite a bit compared to September. On the flip side, last October saw LEAF sales at just 213 units, so year-over-year sales are up an impressive 479.3 percent.

Looking back, there were 1,563 LEAFs sold in September, up from the 1,315 LEAFs sold in August, and an improvement over the sales we noted of 1,149 LEAFs sold in July.

In the month-over-month area, sales are obviously down compared to September. Looking at YTD figures for the LEAF we note that cumulative sales for the first 10 months of 2018 now stand at 11,920, which is a decent improvement over the first 10 months of 2017 when LEAF sales totaled 10,953.

It now seems the best figure Nissan can hope for in all of 2018 is somewhere near 15,000 LEAFs sold. That’s a dissappoint if you consider that in the best of times (2014 ) LEAF sales hit upwards of 30,000 units in a single year.