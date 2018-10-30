  1. Home
Nissan LEAF U.S. Sales Drop Down In October 2018

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Steady is how LEAF sales have rolled most of the year, but now we see a downturn.

October 2018 is shaping up to be the strongest sales months in U.S. history, but the same is unfortunately not true for the Nissan LEAF.

With just 1,234 LEAF sold in October, sales are down quite a bit compared to September. On the flip side, last October saw LEAF sales at just 213 units, so year-over-year sales are up an impressive 479.3 percent.

Looking back, there were 1,563 LEAFs sold in September, up from the 1,315 LEAFs sold in August, and an improvement over the sales we noted of 1,149 LEAFs sold in July.

In the month-over-month area, sales are obviously down compared to September. Looking at YTD figures for the LEAF we note that cumulative sales for the first 10 months of 2018 now stand at 11,920, which is a decent improvement over the first 10 months of 2017 when LEAF sales totaled 10,953.

It now seems the best figure Nissan can hope for in all of 2018 is somewhere near 15,000 LEAFs sold. That’s a dissappoint if you consider that in the best of times (2014 ) LEAF sales hit upwards of 30,000 units in a single year.

2018 Nissan LEAF
42 photos
21 Comments on "Nissan LEAF U.S. Sales Drop Down In October 2018"

Kenneth Bokor

Yup, I think many are now looking at the Leaf e-plus 60kWh version, coming next year.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Mark.ca

No, not even close.
The number one problem is the atrocious lease deals! I was quoted at $17,500 for a 36/12k lease by multiple dealers. That is insane!
Second problem is the miserable dealer discounts given for purchase. It's like Nissan is expecting to sell the Leaf at 5% off when they sell everything else at 15% off. I won't bite and i looks like I'm not alone.
I personally don't care about the bigger pack, don't need it in a second car anyway.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
Viking79

Are you saying the only reason they were selling them is they were selling them at heavy losses by basically giving them away with overly good lease deals?

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Assaf
No. First, Nissan has been making $$ on the Leaf for some time. The 2017 model was manufactured at a very low cost considering it was the 7th year on the market (except for the battery pack). As to prices, the Leaf's peak year in 2014 was only somewhat cheaper than the 2018 deals. I know because we leased one in 2014 🙂 There are several things going on here IMHO, in decreasing order: – The Tesla Model 3 framing effect, which is harming all EVs not named Tesla in the US. Look at Bolt sales, they are down %30 vs. Oct. 2017. Bolts are offered at decent discount, it's a fabulous long-range EVs according to all independent reviews, and drivers love it. But Tesla has conquered the American consumer's mind, for better or worse. – 2014 was long ago, and like Mark.ca is saying what people remember are the giveaway deals of the 2017 closeout, which started already late 2016. Nissan is justified in wanting more $$ for a new line and a much-improved product. But it's a harder sell after giving their predecessor away last year. – Likewise, dealer-workforce memory is probably short, and the 2013-2014 push was… Read more »
Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Mark.ca

First of all I don't care if they sell them at a loss or not, that's not my problem.
Second, how can they ask $17k when a similarity priced Volt is below $10k?!
Third, you need to do some math. 17,500 + 7500 fed credit which they keep = $25k for 3 year lease…on a $30k car. Are we all stupid here?!!!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
Brian S

As a MY 2015 Leaf owner I have to say a couple of things.
– The lack of a e-plus 200+ mile version is a deal killer for new purchase or lease.
– The version 2 look is worse than the old Leaf. It is completely forgettable. At least the old Leaf stood out. Now you have to scrutinize the car or you don’t even know it’s a Leaf. Invisible = Fail.

Personally I’m lost to the Model 3, but I can’t recommend the 150 miler to anyone as a lease. Being saddled with a hugely devalued 2015, I would not recommend buying to anyone.

Nissan needs to step up with the 200+ and more options like station wagon (CUV), and Infiniti, and take the competition from Tesla as a prod to do better.

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
William

ONLY Lease the 40kWh 2018 Leaf.

If you must buy, in the 200 mi.+ EV camp, it is the Bolt or Kona, which are your Non-Tesla best choices, in limited parts of North America, at this point in “EV time”.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Brett

I agree on the look. It blends in with everything on the road as though it does not want to be seen. Why can Nissan not just make it cool like a Delorean so that people would want to see it? There seem to be unwritten rules governing the look of consumer cars. They must be blah and grey. Lots of grey. hehe

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Sharpe

Leaf 1 is one of the ugliest cars on the road.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Mark.ca

"The version 2 look is worse than the old Leaf."
Lol….what!?
The old Leaf design was laughable, by far the ugliest thing on the roads. I wanna crash into it every time I see it.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

At first glance, I thought 213 Leafs sold and was really happy about the good news; zero would've been fantastic. Oh well, at least turd didn't increase in sales from last month, that's good.

Vote Up1-9Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Joel B

Do we know if the sales are languishing because of a lack of demand, or because of a lack of production? I.e.: are people still waiting to buy a Leaf because they can't get their hands on one?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
TJKR

Having just test driven the Model 3 and 18′ Leaf within a month, i cannot fathom why anyone would buy a Leaf. Even the upcoming Standard Range without full Fed Tax credit is worth the extra money and waiting. I am looking forward to driving the E-Niro whenever it comes out.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
tester

Pure price comparisons. It’s to be expected that price is a lot of people’s #1 concern when car shopping.

That price comparison definitely favors the Leaf *for leases* especially since Model 3 can’t even be leased yet. That said I’m unconvinced that *buying* a Leaf will have better economics in the end vs a Model 3. Leafs (Leaves?) have abysmal resale value–maybe the worst of any single current gen car. Model 3 resale value should be excellent.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Mark.ca

Lol….seriously?
$15k price difference is alot for alot of people.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
ffbj

The Leaf is getting a bit long in the tooth, competition in the more affordable category is finally coming in. Even the Bolt is better I think, though then it costs more. Still GM will hit 200k limit in the 4th quarter while Nissan still has a ways to go, so they will have the tax credit in force longer..

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Assaf

What's the inventory like?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Mark.ca

In SoCal they have a few. The dealers i went to, they all had me wait until they brought them from he back….were they keep them hidden …with the trash.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
drpawansharma

Too many people waiting for 60 kilowatt hour Nissan leaf is killing the sale of leaf presently

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
TimE

The Leaf is a great car, but with Electrify America trying to come in for the Chademo kill (putting 7 CCS and 1 Chademo) on their chargers, that is starting to put the nail in the coffin on Chademo and the Leaf.

At this point I wouldn’t consider the Leaf unless it had CCS charging. I’m fine with Chademo, but with EA basically putting a reasonable network in but with minimal Chademo, no way.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Grass and Battery love Cool Weather

I think Honda Clarity is also partly to be blamed for Leaf's slow down. They both are in similar price range, and we ultimately bought Clarity because of better interior, seating, and additional advantage of a gasoline engine.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago