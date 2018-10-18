  1. Home
  Nissan LEAF Sales Down Slightly In U.S. In November

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Steady is how LEAF sales have rolled most of the year, but now we see another slight downturn.

November 2018 is likely to be the strongest sales month in U.S. history, but the Nissan LEAF just can’t seem to move the electric car needle all that much these days.

With just 1,128 LEAFs sold in November, sales again are down compared to the 1,234 LEAF sold in October. On the flip side, last November saw LEAF sales at just 175 units, so year-over-year sales are up an impressive 544.6 percent.

Looking back, there were 1,563 LEAFs sold in September, up from the 1,315 LEAFs sold in August, and an improvement over the sales we noted of 1,149 LEAFs sold in July.

Looking at YTD figures for the LEAF we note that cumulative sales for the first 11 months of 2018 now stand at 13,048, which is a decent improvement over the first 11 months of 2017 when LEAF sales totaled 11,128.

It now seems the best figure Nissan can hope for in all of 2018 is somewhere near 15,000 LEAFs sold. That’s a dissappoint if you consider that in the best of times (2014 ) LEAF sales hit upwards of 30,000 units in a single year.

2018 Nissan LEAF
42 photos
6 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Sales Down Slightly In U.S. In November"

Benz

Nissan Leaf sales in the Netherlands in november 2018 were 657.

57 minutes ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

Nissan Leaf sales should only be followed globally. The bigger sales numbers seem to move around the world every month.

46 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Maybe just coincidence, but on months I don’t wait much for Leaf at DCFC are the months the Leaf sales are down. OTOH, lots of waiting for i3 in Nov. I’m curious if i3 sales increased, although some used i3 gets free charging so they would not show up in new car sales report.

41 minutes ago
Leeper

I’m guessing they are getting osborned pretty hard with the 60kWh model with active cooling ready to debut. Hopefully this will be sooner than later.

25 minutes ago
William

The YTD (11 months) cumulative U.S. sales figures for the LEAF are up almost 20%.

Probably not too bad when considering that the Leaf range boost, from the 30 kWh to 40 kWh battery (33% bat./cap. increase) , only adds approximately 40 (44 EPA) additional miles.

The 2018 Leaf is not quite the game changing EV that the Model 3 has demonstrated and pretty much proven in 2018.

24 minutes ago
Ziv

The new mid-range Leaf is a better car than the short-range Leafs that came before, but maybe the Leaf buying public is waiting for the long-range, 60+ kWh version? Or, more likely, Nissan has squandered most of the good will they earned with the early Leaf by making the range improvements way too slowly.

12 minutes ago