Nissan LEAF Sales Down Slightly In U.S. In November

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Steady is how LEAF sales have rolled most of the year, but now we see another slight downturn.

November 2018 is likely to be the strongest sales month in U.S. history, but the Nissan LEAF just can’t seem to move the electric car needle all that much these days.

With just 1,128 LEAFs sold in November, sales again are down compared to the 1,234 LEAF sold in October. On the flip side, last November saw LEAF sales at just 175 units, so year-over-year sales are up an impressive 544.6 percent.

Looking back, there were 1,563 LEAFs sold in September, up from the 1,315 LEAFs sold in August, and an improvement over the sales we noted of 1,149 LEAFs sold in July.

Looking at YTD figures for the LEAF we note that cumulative sales for the first 11 months of 2018 now stand at 13,048, which is a decent improvement over the first 11 months of 2017 when LEAF sales totaled 11,128.

It now seems the best figure Nissan can hope for in all of 2018 is somewhere near 15,000 LEAFs sold. That’s a dissappoint if you consider that in the best of times (2014 ) LEAF sales hit upwards of 30,000 units in a single year.