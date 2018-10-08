Nissan LEAF, Chevy Volt Among Top 10 Cars With Highest Depreciation
How about a great deal on a used electric car?
According to a recent 2018 depreciation study by iSeeCars, the Chevrolet Volt and Nissan LEAF make the top ten list of cars with the highest depreciation. In fact, the LEAF sits at the top of the list with an average five-year depreciation of 71.7 percent. The Chevrolet Volt isn’t far behind, as it places in the two-spot, with a depreciation figure of 71.2 percent.
This information can be framed a number of ways. If you plan to buy a brand-new vehicle and keep it for about five years before you sell it or trade it in, these cars should probably be avoided. However, if you plan to buy an EV and keep it for a long time, then depreciation is less of an issue. Most importantly, this also means that you may be able to snag a used Chevrolet Volt or Nissan LEAF at a really fantastic price. As we’ve reported before, plug-in electric vehicles tend to spend less time on dealer lots than their ICE competitors.
Here’s a look at iSeeCars’ up-to-date chart:
The publication’s study explains:
iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 4.3 million new and used car sales to identify models with the lowest and highest loss in value after five years.
“While the average new vehicle loses 50.2 percent of its value after five years, there are vehicles that retain more of their value and depreciate less than average,” said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly. “For consumers who buy new vehicles and sell them around the five-year mark, choosing a model that retains the most value is a smart economic decision.”
Source: iSeeCars
73 Comments on "Nissan LEAF, Chevy Volt Among Top 10 Cars With Highest Depreciation"
some quick math that calculates depreciation on the volt’s after tax credit price:
MSRP on a 2013 volt was $39,145 for the base model
after 71.2% depreciation, resale value would be $11,274.
If we calculate depreciation from $31,645 which is what people paid for the volt after federal tax credit, $11,274 represents 35.6% residual value or 64.4% depreciation.
still high, but not in the top 10.
the difference is even bigger for the Nissan
The base 2013 was $28,800 so 71.7% depreciation leaves the value at $8,150.
$8150 represents 38.3% of the after credit price of $21,300, or 61.7% depreciation.
Thanks for calculating these. It’s the first thing I thought of when reading the headline.
Yes, this depreciation bs for evs is getting old. I’m personally tire of hearing about it.
And the 2011 Volt started out north of $40,000. The price has decreased over time while the value proposition has increased. The 2019 is a formidable value except of course the basic fact that it’s a sedan with limited rear space and people now want SUV’s. And it has a Chevy badge when probably Buick would work better.
My suspicion is that depreciation will improve over time.
great point, there is no way a 2013 with on average probably 50k+ miles would sell at market average 50.2% depreciation (~$19.5k) When a brand new 2019 volt with 15 more miles EPA electric range can be had at around $28k-$29k after tax credit. This is pretty much the only car that got cheaper by thousands of dollars from 1 generation to the next.
I suspect that this story is flawed. I leased a Leaf and after all incentives the lease document shows the full cost of the car being just under $20k and the residual value at the end of the lease being just less than $10k, however the sticker price was something over $32k. I regularly meet people who buy 4 and 5 year old Leafs for $9k – $10k. I can’t say what the original price was, but I suspect is was not far off from my paperwork.
What I find even more surprising is the depreciation of the 7-Series and S-Class. These are far more expensive cars and the losses will be more than the list price of a Leaf or Volt. The story should be how luxury cars are such a bad purchase choice, and on top of that there is no environment benefit.
It’s no suprise for BMW and Mercedes. It’s been that way for 20 years. They make junk. Prior to the 90’s they made decent cars but now they are status vehicles for the nouvelle rich, Dr’s and Lawyers and Real Estate Agents who lease them as a tax write off, or poor people who want to project an image.
Such a sad and ignorant point of view.
A funny thing is that a lot of wealthy people want to *hide* it…at least in the tech place that I work at. There have been a few Model S’s in the parking lot over the years, but mostly these guys earning comfortable 6 figures seem to take pride in driving true clunkers such as 90’s manual transmission Mazdas and beat up pickup trucks. The CEO tops everyone with a 70’s clunker. I always felt a bit of shame with my nice SUV.
Few new luxury car buyers keep them out of 2-3 year period. It doesn’t represent status afterwards, and out of warranty repair costs are very high for one-of-a-kind over-engineered luxury.
2 year leases are common for luxury cars. Even 1 year leases for really high end brands.
Buy them second hand!
Nissan wouldn’t let me buy my leaf at market price. I had the car 5 years, with multiple lease extensions, but the lease residual was $16k, and the blue book/retail price used was $7k. They wouldn’t let me buy at anything but $16k, so I bought a tesla…
Good job ‼️
Nissan treats people like they are stuck in time.
Just trying to buy from multiple Nissan dealers convinced me they have not advanced in over 20 years.
Yep. I purchased my Fiat 500e that was 3 years old and less than 10,000 miles for $9000. They are even cheaper now. I wanted to try an electric car right after putting a deposit on a Model 3.
Yep! I’ve had my 2012 Volt for about 2 years now. It’s a Premium, and was in cherry condition with pretty low mileage (34k) when I bought it for $14,000. Down from a retail price of over $46,000.
When I took it in for its first oil change late this summer after 2 years, the techs said it still looked like new. 🙂
I did have to spring for a new charger, but that’s the only issue I’ve had, other than disliking some of the user interface and design decisions.
Yes, this depreciation calculation is very misleading. People don’t “pay” $39,000 for a Volt. For most people it’s $7,5000 less. In CT, it’s $2,000 for the CT rebate as well. Some other states have rebates, and there are other programs as well.
Don’t forget the tax incentive for Tesla EV’s is rapidly disappearing. How many people will decide to cancel their Tesla orders remains a mystery.
You seem to be really obsessed with Tesla…
Well, it may be a mystery to most of us, but Tesla doesn’t care, and neither do I. They are seeing net 5000 new orders a week, and many people are still buying their Model III sight unseen. People cancel for a lot of reasons, such as buying a used Model S instead, and that’s the only reason I hear about in town.
They cancel mostly because they need a car and cannot wait.
That is a good point.
Also looking at the iseecars website, they are measuring 5-year depreciation.
Since the 2018+ Nissan Leaf is very different from the weirdmobile previous generation, I don’t think it is reasonable to assume the same rate of depreciation. The website iseecars should have referred to generation number or model year range to make this clear.
I think the article’s statement: ” If you plan to buy a brand-new vehicle and keep it for about five years before you sell it or trade it in, these cars should probably be avoided” is wrong (or at least not necessarily right) regarding the current generation Leaf, since it is very different from the previous generation.
The current gent leaf is very different from the weirdmobile first gen.
In addition, at some point, the Leaf will have active thermal management.
Also a list of top depreciating cars over 3 years yields a different list, although there is some overlap.
https://www.autotrader.com/car-info/these-are-fastest-depreciating-cars-2018-281474979862017
The Leaf is self explanatory with its problematic battery.
The Volt, probably due to it’s being discontinued soon, and the fact the phev, by their nature, just have more things to go wrong.
“Leaf is Self explanatory”
Does it come with a huge disclosure on the rear view mirror?
I think you jumped too quickly to write this article, as the link also has a list based on alternative fuels. According to that site, Prius and Model S has lowest depreciation followed by rest of Toyota/Lexus line up. Bolt and Leaf are still at the bottom.
Correct. However, almost every car on that list is a hybrid without a plug (which we don’t cover). The Tesla Model S is an exception, but it still doesn’t qualify as a cheap used car. We have another article planned for that portion of the study. Also, the premise was that these plug-ins have higher depreciation than traditional models and are cheaper to buy used, so the other chart wouldn’t make sense here. Thanks!
I think everyone jumped too quickly into an EV. I expect the current EV’s to depreciate rapidly within 5 years due to better batteries at lower prices in newer EV’s.
Toyota’s are reliable and their hybrids are top notch. If I were a hybrid fan, I’d go for the Camry LE hybrid, which has a Li-ion battery and gets close to 50 mpg average. Still, improvement is needed in all hybrids if I’m ever going to be interested in one.
You can’t jump “too quickly” into reducing CO2 footprint…
You don’t reduce CO2 footprint by making 100 kWh batteries that create 17 ton CO2 footprint before even reaching the road. It is marketing hogwash, but believe this nonsense if you want.
Stop eating beef if you want to reduce CO2 footprint.
You may also get a bicycle or at least e-bike, but personal transportation is of secondary importance in CO2 footprint.
If you are replacing an ICE that gets 40MPG it will take 62K miles to balance off that 17 tons. If you’re replacing something that gets worse MPG it will take less time. That’s not hogwash, it’s fact.
“The Union of Concerned Scientists … found that even when you add in emissions from battery manufacturing, EVs generate half the emissions of a conventional car over the course of its life.” -wired.com
Yes, there are large upfront emissions manufacturing a battery, but the lower operating emissions make up for it.
what a tool this guy is!
we should all sit on our asses like him and do nothing to improve out lives.
I think you’ll see the same sort of issue if you buy any cutting edge technology. (Does anyone expect the hottest/best cell phone of 5 years ago would have respectable retained value compared to what can be purchased today?) I’m not saying EVs have advanced as fast as cell phones, just that the same issue of quickly improving technology driving down cost is in play. I also agree that the Fed, State & local incentives also bias the story as others have pointed out.
Wow great way to skew facts. Of course if a car starts $7500 less than their MSRP then their residual is going to appear less since the effective residual accounts for the tax rebate.
Plus the Volt got a $5k haircut for the 2014 model year. So there’s that too.
2014? Maybe that’s why all of your arguments seem so stale.
Outside of the market adjusting for the $7500 tax credit, older Volts and LEAFs both have major repair costs as they age. A new LEAF battery or new Volt transmission will cost you over $5K. These future costs are baked into the market value of these used cars.
Hmmm. I wonder what the going rate for an ICE or ICE tranmission is going for. I paid 6K for a factory rebuilt Honda Odyssey transmission once.
Volt transmissions are not going bad in any statistically relevant amount. There are coolant level sensors that mis-read, front hubs that get loose and click which need a new spacer and nut, but overall Volt is very solid. And anything related to the electric drivetrain is covered for 8 years/100,000 miles.
This should be a surprise to no one and is the reason most people lease these cars rather than purchase (at least the smart ones). The technology and design of EVs is changing so fast there no good reason to own one unless you commit to a full life cycle term and then depreciation does not matter.
And the smartest ones bought a used EV, Saving a ton of money!
I must not be very smart, I purchased my Volt brand new in 2012. Paid 29k after incentives/rebates which I felt was a fair price for the car. It currently has 111,000 miles, 93,000 of which are electric. I love the car very much and have no desire to purchase a new car at this time. It has Voltec warranty and battery warranty until 150k so I am fine there for a couple more years. When it comes time for a new car I will probably just donate this one. I don’t understand why people have to get new cars so often and care so much about resale value.
The newer the car the safer you are.
Bought a brand new 2014 Volt in January 2015. $36,000 MSRP, out the door with taxes for $26,500 (GM Rebates; Dealer discounts; GM Card Top Off; $500 chevy website coupon). So about $19,000 once I got my $7500 back. A dealer here in Ohio had bought out remaining inventory of a dealer that had gone out of business, or, so they said. It’s considered a 4 year old car now, and roughly speaking on trade-in, I’d get maybe $10,000 for it, so it’s slightly above average across all cars, only thanks to steep discounts up front.
This will also happen to Tesla as battery technology improves and prices come down for EV’s made by other manufacturers.
In the mean time you’re driving an awesome clean car that evolves over time at least software wise via wifi. I love my M3. Version 9 just came out with some very nice improvements and some Atari games which are the only games I familiar with.
Tesla used high-density batteries from the beginning — so they are seeing only incremental upgrades, not the massive jumps other makers are doing as they are slowly catching up with the state of the art…
This will also happen to your stinky gassers…and they don’t even have batteries.
I’m curious how the Honda Clarity will fit in the list (if at all). It’s a PHEV like the Volt, but Hondas keep their value batter than Chevys.
Honda always has and always will.
For the most part reason being Honda don’t like to sell to rental car companies.
I must say that the depreciation on the Volt is ridiculous. I have almost 100K miles on my 2013 Volt with about 60% of those miles on electricity. Everything on the vehicle works flawlessly with very little maintenance required and the battery shows little sign of degradation. There are Volts with 2,3, even 400K on them with little problem. Definitely worth taking a look at one of these as a used car if you have a place to plug in. You do want to do due diligence on a used one though. Make sure it has a good maint. history and has all required updates.
The depreciation is unfairly high. (On the bright side, high depreciation means more EVs get in the hands of people who otherwise couldn’t afford them — aiding the goal of greater EV adoption.)
Here in Colorado our local dealer had new Leafs for 11,400$ out of pocket after discounts and rebates. A co-worker just sold his beat up 24 kWh Leaf for 9500$. Find me another car you can drive for four or five years and nearly get your out of pocket costs back
That’s why you lease these cars new and you don’t buy them.
If you buy them new you don’t own the car, rather the car will actually own you for a long long time.
Being an 2011 Volt owner that I paid $6k I think that it is very easy to explain the devaluation on it. The range of 35 miles is very limited, the 3kW charging speed is molasly slow, once running on gas it gets only 40MPG of PREMIUM gas (which ends up being more expensive to run than any other small car like a Cruze, or even worse, a Prius). The Volt does not have a very stellar reliability and is not very comfortable to ride and only has 4 seats. I bought it because I find it cool, despite buying a Prius of same year and even if paying a little more would have been a more financially rational choice.
if you charge every night you’d have to drive a lot of miles every day for the prius to have a lower fuel cost. Like around 100 miles a day or more, depending on your local gas cost and electricity cost. The only way the prius would be the rational choice vs a 2011 volt is if you need 5 seats or drive over 100 miles a day.
If you need 5 seats, or if you need the much better and easily usable cargo space of the Prius. I sometimes have to throw my lawnmower in the back of the Prius: easily done. It’s possible with the Volt, but much, much more difficult.
I rarely need 5 seats and the extra cargo space, but when I need it is upsetting that I don’t have. It is not like it has but it is cramped, it is like it is simply impossible to fit one more person.
My commute is 20 miles round trip and can charge at work, but not at home. I average 50 miles a day, however, if the weekend trips are counted, since I have some weekends were I do easily more than 300 miles, so these miles end up being on gas or sometimes I have some longer errands during the weekdays, which also end up being partially covered up on gas. My Volt displays that I’m doing 90MPG (thus, about half of my mileage ends up being in gas), assuming that the electricity comes for free. I drive slowly to improve MPG, so I could be easily doing 55-60MPG on a Prius. I end up spending $0.07 in gas and electricity combined, which, at local gas prices, a gas car doing 50MPG would cost the same. Of course this denies the maintenance in the gas engine, but I don’t have high expectations on the reliability of the 1.4 Ecotec of my Volt.
Let’s make a simple use case. I can get 40 miles out of my Volt’s battery. If I usually do my 20 miles commute 4 days a week, one single extended errand that makes a total of 50 miles during the weekday and usually drive 220 miles in a weekend and I charge every single week day and leave every Friday with a full battery, I am driving basically 50 miles a day on average, but more than a half of my mileage will have to be on gas.
Why can’t used car publisher, and especially a EV publisher understand the reality here?
The Leaf, a $30,000 car, lost 24% of its value just by purchasing it, not really even driving it off the lot! That’s because the fed tax credit kicks in.
If you remove 25% of the depreciation because the car really didn’t cost that much, then it falls into a better than average depreciation car.
Because used car publishers are there to inflate the prices of used cars and mask defects on certain cars. The worst is KBB. I lived in Germany back in 2001-2003 and noticed I could buy a used 1995 base model BMW 740i for $5000. I had to pinch myself and almost bought one till I talked to a German mechanic. He told me that the Germans didn’t want them because about 1/2 of them, the 8 cyl engine block would crack and if I bought one with an original engine, it was playing roulette. The original retail back in 95 for that car was around $60K. That was 95% depreciation over 5 years. When I checked KBB in the US, 95′ BMW 740i was $25-30K – 5X the price. I asked the German mechanic what German car should I buy, he said don’t get a Opal.
Check those numbers again in 12/24/36 months.
It will shock the hell out of you…. 👻
My 2014 will be 5 years old in a few weeks.
What is the math for 71.2%?
The MSRP was $38k.
Is it now worth $10.9k?
I claimed the tax credit so total was $30.5K.
Is it now worth $8.8k?
Let’s take the 2nd number. I negotiated a $3k discount. Drove away at $27.5k. Per year cost is $3,740.
To me this not horrendous. The only long distance alternative with an electric motor at the time was a Model S that would have cost twice as much.
I feel good about my choice. I still enjoy driving it and intend to keep it for a few more years. Those additional years depreciation cannot exceed $8.8k so no worries.
2013 Leaf is $7500, a 2013 Volt is $10,000 with average miles.
I would say the Volt has held its value.
In 2015 I bought a used 2013 Nissan Leaf SV with 15k miles for $10K. In 2017 Nissan replaced the battery under warranty with the newest (at the time) which gave me 108 miles range. The invoice from the dealer showed it would have cost $4500 if not under warranty. I love the car and it’s perfect for my 16 year old daughter because she can’t go too far.
When Preowned car shoppers, start to see some of the 2018 (40kWh) Leafs, coming off of their three year Leases, along with some of the Honda Clarity PHEVs, and Chevy Bolts, in mid to late 2021, I would think that the Honda Clarity PHEV will have probably retained the better % of its MSRP resale value, as a certified POV, of the three different EV/PHEVs mentioned.
The Chevy Volt is the one that will quite probably be in the middle of the deprecation % pack, in the 2021 PHEV certified POV market, not far, or possibly right behind Prius Prime.
This is sadly true only in US. In Europe, depreciation is slower then ICE vehicles.
“This is sadly true only in US. In Europe, depreciation is slower then ICE vehicles.”
The sadly part is misguided.
Some of the depreciation is BECAUSE the US has a $7,500 tax credit (and some states have credit) and this wasn’t taken into account when calculation deprecation.
Think about it this way, if someone has a used Nissan Leaf or Chevy Volt that is 1 year old, not only is there depreciation because it is a 1-year old used car, there is depreciation because you can’t get the $7,500 tax credit on the used car but you can on new cars.
The study reduced the initial price of the Leaf and Volt by the $7,500 since it is a US-based study. They should have also made it clear that it was the previous generation Leaf (not the current one) since they measured 5-year depreciation.
Steven Loveday should have made this clear as well.
” If you plan to buy a brand-new vehicle and keep it for about five years before you sell it or trade it in, these cars should probably be avoided.”
This statement isn’t necessarily correct for the the current generation Leaf, which is quite a bit different than the previous generation.
Let’s be clear that the Leaf that was being referred to was the previous generation. It is reasonable to infer this because iseecars states, “… with the Nissan LEAF losing 72.7 percent of its value after five years.” Since 5 years hasn’t passed since the current generation 2018 Nissan Leaf, this doesn’t apply. iseecars should have made it more clear which range of years it was referring to.
Since they were looking specifically at 5 year depreciation, models with new generations which are very different from the previous generation don’t necessarily apply.
My experience is different. In most countries there is a large tax credit or something similar. From the government, but also from provinces and cities. So you should use what people really paid as a starter. You can see it with second hand EVs that only have a few hundred kilometres: they seem to have depreciated a lot, but in fact their price is just under that of a new car with all possible tax cuts..
And after that the real depreciation stays low. I bought my 1 year old 2015 Kia Soul EV for € 18.750 and now, two years later, the 2015 Soul EV with my amount of kilometres sells for € 17.000. Would I sell now I would have driven two years for only € 1750!
Steven —
You showed photos of the wrong Nissan Leaf generation.
Since they measured 5-year depreciation, they were measuring a very different generation, the weirdmobile Leaf. It is impossible to measure 5 years of depreciation of the current generation Leaf since 5 years haven’t passed.
You are aware that depreciation can vary significantly from one generation of a given model to another when there have been considerable changes, aren’t you?
I didn’t add any photos of a LEAF in the article. There is a LEAF gallery at the bottom beyond the source link of the post, which goes in LEAF-related content. I can remove it, but it was unrelated to the story itself. That’s why I didn’t use a LEAF picture as the lead image in the story or in the story itself and I linked and older LEAF in as a possible candidate for used car purchase.
OK, good to know, and thanks for responding.
But regarding this statement, ” If you plan to buy a brand-new vehicle and keep it for about five years before you sell it or trade it in, these cars should probably be avoided.” We don’t know if it is true for the current generation Leaf, do we. It is very different from original “weird mobile” Leaf generation, and no one has 5 years worth of depreciation on it.
I don’t think it is fair to assume that depreciation will be the same as for the weird mobile generation.