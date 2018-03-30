Nissan LEAF 40-kWh Battery: Deep Dive

8 H BY MARK KANE

The second-generation Nissan LEAF, when introduced in late 2017 in Japan, was equipped with a new NMC 40 kWh battery.

The 40 kWh is significantly more than the 24 kWh from 2010 (LMO type) and 30 kWh, but not fully competitive with the top long-range models like the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Tesla Model 3 or now the Hyundai Kona Electric (all at or beyond 60 kWh).

Before the 60 kWh battery for the Nissan LEAF hits the market (hopefully in the next six months), let’s see what we know about the 40 kWh, made by Nissan’s AESC subsidiary.

First of all, the battery pack is pretty similar to the old one – the same number of cells, same pouch type cells, same pack footprint and still no liquid battery cooling system.

192 cells (nickel manganese cobalt NMC instead lithium manganese oxide cells LMO)

24 modules (8 cells per module instead of 4 cells per module)

40 kWh capacity (real value is around 39.5 kWh and only 37 kWh or less is available)

output power increased to over 110 kW (110 kW is peak power of electric motor – previously it was 80 kW)

charging power is lower than in case of 30 kWh battery – see comparison here – to prevent battery degradation we believe

The lack of liquid thermal management system seems to be the biggest drawback of Nissan EVs and only time will tell how long the new batteries will last, especially in hot climates. In Norway, Canada or even the UK, there are not many reported problems compared to areas like Arizona, Italy or Spain.

The upcoming 60 kWh LEAF is expected to have liquid battery cooling system and charging capability above 100 kW.

Source: Green Car Reports